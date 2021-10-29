Alec Baldwin’s daughter vents about hate messages and threats received

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

This past Wednesday (27/10), Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, shared a post on her social networks where she posted a screenshot with a fan comment, detailing a job she had with her father.

Ireland revealed in her outburst that she has been the target of many hateful messages and threats since her father accidentally fired a shot at director of photography Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

However, the young woman shared a warm message she received from someone who worked with Alec. A million years ago I worked in the Toronto office of the producer responsible for Thomas and His Friends. I dealt with some pretty silly celebrities in my day, but your dad was NOT like that. He just wanted to make sure there was milk and cereal in the room. from his hotel while his daughter visited him. He was like that. All the time. I will always remember that, “wrote the netizen.

In the post caption, the young woman wrote that she loves and knows her father, thanking her for the friendly words written by the user. “Among some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, texts and voicemails I’ve received… This beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you just don’t. I love you dad,” he finished.