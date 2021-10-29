Alligator ‘sex addict’ held by 12 men at Australia Zoo – International

More than 10 caregivers were needed to hold the reptile (photo: Reproduction/Internet)

Nicknamed “Kanye West”, in honor of the American rapper, an alligator from an Australian zoo had to be isolated after becoming “addicted to sex”. It took more than 10 caregivers to fight the animal and get it to a cage. It weighs 350 kg and is 4 meters long.

According to the website “Daily Mail”, the alligator stay a few months inside the cage to calm down. The zoo’s director, Tim Faulkner, said that as common as it is for animals to make mating sounds, Kanye would have crossed the line and started to “terrorize” the other alligators in the pond.

Caregivers say that the alligator started to act extremely aggressively after the change of climate. Furthermore, the mating of the species is related to the temperature of the environment.

“Kanye came out of hibernation very explosive, becoming a danger to himself, to other alligators and to the team. He’s young, full of testosterone and causing havoc. So the best thing to do is send him to the ‘punishment corner’. for a reflex time,” explained Tim.

In March, more than 20 alligators started to live in the Australian lagoon, joining the 45 adult alligators that already lived there. The zoo’s administrators believe that Kanye was irritated by the arrival of the new animals, as they are attached to their territory.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria