Alligator ‘sex addict’ is contained by 12 men in Australia zoo

Gabriela Gatti* – State of Minas

posted on 10/29/2021 10:27 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Internet)

Nicknamed “Kanye West” after the American rapper, an alligator at an Australian zoo had to be isolated after becoming “addicted to sex.” It took more than 10 caregivers to fight the animal and get it to a cage. It weighs 350 kg and is 4 meters long.

According to the website “Daily Mail”, the alligator will stay in the cage for a few months to calm down. The zoo’s director, Tim Faulkner, said that as common as it is for animals to make mating sounds, Kanye would have crossed the line and started to “terrorize” the other alligators in the pond.

Caregivers say that the alligator began to act extremely aggressively after the climate change. Furthermore, the mating of the species is related to the temperature of the environment.

“Kanye came out of hibernation very explosive, becoming a danger to himself, to other alligators and to the team. He’s young, full of testosterone and is wreaking havoc. punishment’ for a time of reflection,” explained Tim.

In March, more than 20 alligators started to live in the Australian lagoon, joining the 45 adult alligators that already lived there. Zoo administrators believe that Kanye is irritated by the arrival of the new animals as they become attached to their territory.

*Intern under supervision of sub-editor João Renato Faria