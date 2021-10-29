Almost a year and a half later, Globo frees reporters from wearing masks.

Almost a year and a half after determining that its reporters throughout Brazil wear masks, Globo withdrew this requirement from its work rules. This Thursday (28), William Bonner explained that journalists and interviewees will only appear without the item of protection against Covid-19 if certain criteria are met.

“With the advance of vaccination, whenever the health authorities of each state or municipality recommend the release of the use of masks, our reporters and interviewees may appear without protection, provided that the complete vaccination rate in the municipality has reached the minimum 65% population “, detailed Bonner during the Jornal Nacional.

Then, the news broadcast a report on the flexibilization of the use of masks in open places, implemented in the city of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. With the new determination of the company, the reporter Bette Lucchese already presented the news without the item on her face during a recording in an open environment in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The determination was applied with the international correspondents of the station, because of the advance of vaccination abroad.

In May 2020, Globo’s general director of journalism, Ali Kamel, sent an email to the broadcaster’s staff with the determination of the use of the protection item. At the time, in addition to protecting professionals, the use of masks was determined as a way of giving an example to viewers about the importance of the accessory.

“In view of the worsening of the epidemic, and to set an example, stimulating the habit of the population, the use of masks by reporters in all living people and in all passages becomes mandatory. Our previous practice was safe, as infectologists attest, but the moment asks for more than that: it is necessary to use our image as reinforcement in convincing millions of people,” wrote Kamel at the time.

“From now on, Brazilians will see our reporters in the living and in the passages with masks. And they will feel even more encouraged to wear them. The mask will not be used by presenters and reporters in the studio and by professionals who are in the home office because they are in controlled environments. In all other circumstances, the use of a mask is mandatory. I’m counting on you,” added the director.