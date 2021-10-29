Almost a year later, car drawn by ex-BBB has still not been delivered

Vinicius Prates – State of Minas

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Mayara Motti, ex-BBB of the 2017 edition, on November 8, 2020, posted a raffle on her Instagram, and the prize would be a Cherokee Jeep. Marketing student Ludmila Gonçalves dos Santos, 31, was the big winner of the award, released on December 8th. However, almost a year later, the follower claims that to this day she has not received the award.

In contact with Ludmila, she informed that she had to follow 36 Instagram accounts and keep commenting daily to get the prize. “She raffled me on the 8th, and soon after she did a live with me, which she hasn’t deleted yet, it’s there in her profile,” informed the student.

Ludmila also said that she had participated in other draws before, but that the prizes were in smaller amounts. She says she had already made plans for the prize: “I would take the car and sell it. Many drawings come with the prize or money option. Hers didn’t have it, it was just the car. I lost my job due to the pandemic, it would help, right? ? Emergency reserve”, highlights Ludmila.

The last personal contact between the two was on August 18 this year. According to the victim, they spent an afternoon at the mall, where they were very well received by the ex-BBB. On that same day, she would have suggested that, instead of giving the car away, she would make a PIX. But the transfer never took place.

In messages sent by the influencer, as reported by the victim, Mayara already claimed to be with the car. “Lud, your cart is here. It’s got a little dusty because we left it in it. Just so you have news. I’ll send you the document for you to sign. I’m just waiting for the dispatcher to tell you if you can sign through the app to make it easier and faster.” , communicated the message.

Still, all these months, Mayara and the team kept promising that the award would be delivered. After complaints made by Ludmila, the student alleges that Mayara’s team got in touch asking for a ‘vote of confidence’, stating that by the end of the year the situation will be resolved. However, the victim claims that for months they have been promising a solution but not setting a date.

Ludmila believed the delay could be due to the pandemic and the documentation needed to deliver the car. “How was the year of pandemic, right? I didn’t want a lawsuit, I think it was exhausting. While they were deceiving me, I was just waiting. But now, I intend, next week, to go to court. I’m not angry at her, I just wanted to receive what she drew,” he claimed.

Currently, Mayara Motti invests in a career as a digital influencer, producing content for digital marketing and the financial market, accumulating a total of more than 860 thousand followers. Since the complaints, Mayara remains active on social networks, but has not commented on the case.

The report also sought to contact the digital influencer, but until this story was published, she had not given any feedback on the accusations.

