Amazon disappoints and has 50% drop in net income in Q3 to $3,156 billion

Amazon reported third-quarter net income of $3.156 billion, or $6.12 a share, after adjustments. The result represents a drop of 50.15% compared to earnings of US$ 6.331 billion, or US$ 12.37 per share, for the same period last year.

Analysts heard by FactSet predicted US$ 8.90 in earnings per share and, after the result, the share retreated 3.90% in after hours in New York, at 5:15 pm (GMT).

Amazon’s sales for the most recent quarter were $110.8 billion, up 15% year-on-year, but below FactSet’s $111.6 billion expectation. Operating income, on the other hand, dropped from US$ 6.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to US$ 4.9 billion in the same period of the current year.

In its balance sheet, the company says that, faced with the choice between optimizing profits in the short term and “doing what is best for customers in the long term”, it chose the latter alternative.

Amazon says there has been an effort to extend its delivery network since the beginning of the pandemic, with rising costs, and also says it faces issues of staff shortages, rising wage costs and “global supply chain issues” as well. as higher freight costs to transport products.

