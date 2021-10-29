Amazon Prime Gaming: See the full list of free games and November bonuses

List has 9 titles, including Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and the Ultimate Edition of Control

The month of November will be full for those who have Amazon Prime Gaming. The company revealed this Thursday (28) a list with nothing less than 9 free games, which will be made available from the 1st to Prime service subscribers.

Highlights include titles such as Dragon Age Inquisition, one of Bioware’s most renowned RPGs, in addition to Rise of the Tomb Raider, which continues the Lara Croft saga in the franchise’s reboot.

Another weighty name is Control, developed by Remedy. Although the game has already been distributed on other platforms, such as the Epic Games Store, it is worth noting that the Amazon Prime Gaming version is the Ultimate Edition, which contains “The Foundation” and “EMA” expansions. previously released.

For those who want to get all these games for free (for real), a good tip is to use the trial period for 30 days. This is valid for all accounts that are new or have never used the benefit. Even if they are redeemed during the trial period, the games will be yours forever.



please note that the bonds can be redeemed between November 1st and December 1st, 2021, directly on the Amazon Prime Gaming website. If you missed the October list, click here to access. Games are available until the end of the month!

Check out the complete list of free games at Amazon Prime Gaming as of November 2021:

9 Free Amazon Prime Gaming Games in November

Control Ultimate Edition Dragon Age Inquisition Rise of the Tomb Raider BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter Released Puzzle Agent 2 Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Thasos Secret Files: Sam Peters

1. Control Ultimate Edition

As Jesse Faden, you must explore the interior of the Federal Bureau of Control. The sensational journey involves countless paranormal phenomena, psychic powers and discoveries that make this game a true MetroidVania in 3D.

The game is developed by Remedy, also known for games like Alan Wake and Quantum Break. The Ultimate Edition contains “The Foundation” and “EMA” expansions. Check out the trailer:



2. Dragon Age Inquisition

Few games take player choices so seriously. In Dragon Age Inquisition, you must create your character and venture into a gigantic world, full of narratives and dangers. An important point is combat, which has a strategic vision mode with which you can calculate each attack, without haste.

3. Rise of the Tomb Raider

Released in the year 2015, Rise of the Tomb Raider predates the events of the franchise’s latest game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Rise is considered by many to be an excellent action adventure game.

4. BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

One of the simplest games on the list, BAFL is an arcade-style racing game with a feel reminiscent of the classic Micro Machines. Master the controls and more than 10 circuits in the game.

5. Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

With a more casual feel, Demon Hunter 2 is the continuation of the investigation and mystery franchise. Explore the scenarios, discover items and clues to events that took place over 20 years ago.

6. Released

Described as “A Living Comic”, Liberated is a cyberpunk adventure game filled with puzzles to be solved along the way. The game takes place in a noir city, always rainy, but thirsty for justice:

7. Puzzle Agent 2

Created by the hands of TellTale Games, Puzzle Agent 2 is a great adventure and puzzle game that promises to challenge your investigative and reasoning skills.

8. Rogue Heroes

Also released for Nintendo Switch, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos invites you to choose your character class and explore a 2D universe, with graphics reminiscent of the SNES classic Zelda: A Link to the Past. There is support for local and online multiplayer and village building and upgrade systems.

9. Secret Files: Sam Peters

Ending the list, another game of mystery, adventure and suspense. Secret Files: Sam Peters takes you on a journey fraught with danger. The title is published by Deep Silver and is part of an extensive franchise.

Don’t forget about the loots!

In addition to the nine games, Amazon Prime Gaming will also be giving away a number of items and loots. The list covers items such as Crest Packs and the Robin Hood skin for New World, 650 RP in League of Legends (LoL) and Genshin Impact coins and consumables.

For Battle Royale Apex Legends players, there will be a Bundle called Ash Venom Blade, with Skins for the character, for the weapon and also a Banner frame. Amazon will also give you a free sub to send on your favorite Twitch streamer stream.

So, do you intend to get any of these games or benefits? Let us know down here in the comments!

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming