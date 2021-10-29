Anatel receives 15 proposals for the 5G technology auction

Trading session is scheduled for November 4th; expectation of the Union is of BRL 50 billion in collection

EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN One of the requirements is that 5G be available in capitals by July 2022



The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) received 15 proposals from companies interested in the auction gives 5G technology, scheduled for the day November 4th. Interested parties presented the necessary documents and guarantees for the bids. It is now up to Anatel to analyze the documents. If any company has pending documentation, it can be disqualified from the dispute, which should last longer than expected. Among the 15 candidates, 10 are companies that want to provide mobile telephony services in Brazil. THE clear, TIM and Telefónica, owner of Alive, were the large operators that presented bids for the auction lots. In addition to these, medium-sized operators and the consortium also showed interest.

The expectation of collection of the Union is of BRL 50 billion if all the shares are acquired, R$ 10 billion would be paid by the company for the exploration right and R$ 40 billion for the consideration required by the notice. One of the requirements is that the 5G be available in the capitals until July 2022. The winners will be responsible for purchasing and installing all the necessary equipment for transmission and will have the right to explore for 20 years. In nora, the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, stated that the technology will revolutionize telecommunications. O federal government expects the digital inclusion of 40 million Brazilians with 5G.

*With information from the reporter João Vitor Rocha