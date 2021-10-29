Ancient Roman statues are discovered on railroad work in the UK; see PHOTOS and VIDEO | World

three statues of Ancient Rome were discovered during the construction of a railway in the United Kingdom, reported this Friday (29) the concessionaire responsible for the work (see the video above) .

The archaeologists, hired by the company, worked on the line connecting London to Birmingham – in the center of the country – and found the treasures inside an abandoned medieval church.

Genetic analysis reveals origin of mysterious mummies found in mainland China

More than 1,000-year-old remains of 29 people discovered in Peru; see PHOTOS

1 of 4 Full Bust of a Roman Statue of a Woman Found in the UK — Photo Courtesy HS2/g1 Full bust of a Roman statue of a woman found in the UK — Photo Courtesy HS2/g1

Two of the statues found are complete busts – those of a man and a woman – while the third was found only the part of the head, which appears to be that of a child.

In addition to the statues, the researchers said, shards of a rare glass jar from the same period were also found during the excavations.

2 of 4 Rare Roman Glass Jar Found in UK — Photo Courtesy HS2/g1 Shards of a rare Roman glass jar found in the UK — Photo Courtesy HS2/g1

“For us, finishing an excavation with these totally amazing discoveries is, above all, exciting,” chief archaeologist Rachel Wood said in a note.

“The statues are exceptionally well preserved and you really get an impression of the people they represent,” said the expert. “It’s literally looking at the faces of the past, it’s a unique experience.”

3 of 4 Male head and torso of a Roman statue found in the UK — Photo Courtesy HS2/g1 Male head and torso of a Roman statue found in the UK — Photo Courtesy HS2/g1

The discoveries were made within an archaeological site that investigates the area of ​​the medieval church of Santa Maria, which, according to researchers, was built on Roman buildings.

The Roman Empire dominated the region of ancient Britain – present-day England and Wales – from AD 43 to AD 410

Danish amateur archaeologist finds pre-Viking treasure with almost 1kg of gold

Sword that can be from the Crusades and is more than 900 years old is found in the sea in Israel

4 of 4 HS2 Archaeologists Excavating Roman Artifacts — Photo: Courtesy HS2 archaeologists excavating Roman artifacts — Photo Courtesy

The excavation is part of the HS2 construction project, a high-speed train line connecting the British capital with the interior of the country.