Ancient Roman statues are discovered on railroad work in the UK; see PHOTOS and VIDEO | World

three statues of Ancient Rome were discovered during the construction of a railway in the United Kingdom, reported this Friday (29) the concessionaire responsible for the work (see the video above).
The archaeologists, hired by the company, worked on the line connecting London to Birmingham – in the center of the country – and found the treasures inside an abandoned medieval church.
Two of the statues found are complete busts – those of a man and a woman – while the third was found only the part of the head, which appears to be that of a child.
In addition to the statues, the researchers said, shards of a rare glass jar from the same period were also found during the excavations.
“For us, finishing an excavation with these totally amazing discoveries is, above all, exciting,” chief archaeologist Rachel Wood said in a note.
“The statues are exceptionally well preserved and you really get an impression of the people they represent,” said the expert. “It’s literally looking at the faces of the past, it’s a unique experience.”
The discoveries were made within an archaeological site that investigates the area of the medieval church of Santa Maria, which, according to researchers, was built on Roman buildings.
The Roman Empire dominated the region of ancient Britain – present-day England and Wales – from AD 43 to AD 410
The excavation is part of the HS2 construction project, a high-speed train line connecting the British capital with the interior of the country.
The artifacts will still need to undergo analysis in a specialized laboratory. The British government, which owns the discoveries, has not announced what the final fate of these statues will be.