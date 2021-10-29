André Marques leaves No Limite, TV Globo to announce new presenter

André Marques will no longer be the presenter of the reality show “No Limite” in 2022.

The information has been confirmed for the splash after the news was released exclusively by the website “TV Pop”.

Soon, we will announce the new presenter of ‘No Limite’, since André Marques is in charge of the current season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ and, as of February, he will also take on ‘The Voice +’.

It is worth noting that André Marques does not seem to have pleased the fans of the reality show in the 2021 edition, which marked the return of the program and gathered ex-BBBs competing. There were so many criticisms that the name of the attraction’s host ended up on Twitter’s Trending Topics.

André Marques had to replace Tiago Leifert in the edition of “The Voice Brasil” which is on air. Tiago recorded the first phase of the competition, but left the program for “personal reasons”.

In a note sent to splash, Globo indicated that: “for personal reasons, Tiago Leifert will only present The Voice’s ‘Blind Auditions’ phase. The following phases of the current season will be led by André Marques, alongside coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage.”