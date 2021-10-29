André Marques leaves the command of ‘No Limite’ | Television



Rio – André Marques will not present the next season of ‘No Limite’, on TV Globo. The information was confirmed by the broadcaster. The presenter will dedicate himself exclusively to The Voice + next year.

“Soon, we will announce the new presenter of No Limite, since Andre Marques is in charge of the current season of The Voice Brasil and, as of February, he will also assume The Voice +”, says the statement.

On the 20th, Tiago Leifert spoke about his decision not to present ‘The Voice Brasil’, from TV Globo, until the final phase of the musical reality through Instagram and confirmed that he would be replaced by André Marques. The former presenter of ‘No Limite’ takes over the presentation of the program in the ‘Tira-teima’ phase.

Andre confesses that he loves the format of the show. “I’ve done ‘Kids’, ‘The Voice+’ and it’s my debut on ‘The Voice Brasil’. I’m suspicious to say, because I’m an avowed fan of the format, but the show is beautiful. Different dynamics, amazing voices … It’s going to be awesome,” he said, adding that the technicians’ reception couldn’t have been better: “I’ve known Brown, Claudinha, IZA, Lulu and Teló for a long time, so the exchange was easy. record with everyone”.