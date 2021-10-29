André Marques will not present ‘No Limite’ in 2022 – Zoeira

the presentedr André Marques does not return in 2022 for the 6th season of “No Limite”. According to a note from Globo to the Splash website, from Uol, the new presentation will be announced by the broadcaster “soon”.

“Soon, we will announce the new presenter of ‘No Limite’, as André Marques is in charge of the current season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ and, as of February, he will also assume ‘The Voice +'”, said the Globe in statement.

Initially the presenter was not scheduled for “The Voice Brasil”, but he had to join to replace James Leifert, who recorded only the first episodes and had to leave due to personal problems.

Marques was in charge of the survival reality show in Season 5, which marked the return of the attraction this year, after 12 years off the air.

“No Limite 5” was won by Paula Amorim, ex-BBB 19. Edition consisted of 16 participants, all ex-BBBs.

Applications for ‘No Limite 2022’

Registration for “No Limite” 2022 opened on October 8th. Registration must be done at website of gshow.

On the portal, those interested will see a form with a questionnaire with 80 questions in which the person must “tell everything about their life”.

Photos and videos

According to the Rio de Janeiro network, candidates must not forget to take care of the video and photos, so that the team can get to know them better. “We want to know why we should select you,” explains the channel.

Registration will only be valid if the entire process is completed. It is therefore necessary to fill in all the mandatory data on the reality show form, including sending photos and videos.