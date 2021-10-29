Angelina Jolie is asked about relationship with The Weeknd

A reporter on E!News’ Daily Pop show didn’t pass up the opportunity to put Angelina Jolie against the wall during a recent interview about her new movie Eternals.

The actress was participating in a virtual conversation with Salma Hayek, and was asked, discreetly, about her relationship with singer The Weeknd.

Rumors of a closer friendship with the 31-year-old musician surfaced a few months ago when the two were seen together at different times.

The last time they were surprised together again was last month, so the reporter took the opportunity to try to get some response from Brad Pitt’s ex.

“I need to know…because Angelina, your children are of the age to have an opinion. So I need to know. Are they more excited that you’re on Eternals or that you’re friends with The Weeknd?”.

In response, Angelina smiled, looked at her co-star Salma Hayek and replied, “They’re very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking. They are very excited about this movie”, he lost.

FLAGRATED IN RESTAURANT

After being seen together twice in July, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted again. This time the actress and singer were snapped leaving the trendy Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday night, September 25th.

According to the Daly Mail, the artists spent more than two hours in the establishment’s private room. At the entrance, the two arrived alone, but left the place together, in the same car.

The public appearances of the actress and The Weeknd side by side, one of them in Los Angeles. feed rumors that they are together. None of them confirm or deny the rumor. It is noteworthy that, at the moment, both are single.

According to the international press, the romantic dinner was in the same place as the actress and musician’s first meeting. However, unlike the previous snaps, in which they avoided exposing themselves to paparazzi, this time they didn’t mind being photographed together.