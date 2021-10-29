Antidepressant reduces risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 by 32%, study points out

RIO — A common antidepressant decreased by 32% the chances of hospitalization for Covid-19 in high-risk patients who started treatment in the first days of diagnosis. The discovery is part of a study conducted by Brazilian and Canadian researchers published this Wednesday in the scientific journal The Lancet.

Schizophrenia: See causes, symptoms and treatments

The drug used in the study was fluvoxamine, commonly used to treat depression, anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The study, which began in January this year, is the largest ever carried out that analyzes the drug’s ability to reduce hospitalization for Covid-19, and was carried out in partnership with local public health authorities in 11 Brazilian cities.

About 1,500 patients considered at risk – such as those with comorbidities or immunosuppressed -, over 18 years old and who were in the early days of the disease participated in the research. They were divided into two groups, one that received fluvoxamine and the other that was given a placebo.

Without mask: Find out what doctors think about the laws that make the use of the accessory more flexible in open and closed areas

The applied dosage was 100 milligrams twice a day in 741 patients who participated in the first group during the ten-day period. All patients were observed for another 28 days. While in the first group, which received the drug, 79 people (10.6%) needed intensive medical care, this number was 119 patients (15.7%) among the 756 who received the placebo. Comparatively, the results show a relative reduction of 32% in hospitalization risks.

The focus of the research was to reduce the need for intensive medical care, but those responsible for the study highlighted, in a secondary analysis, that among participants who received at least 80% of the fluvoxamine dose, that is, those who underwent treatment practically complete, only one death was found. Among those who received placebo, 12 deaths were registered.

Read more: Understand the differences between lactose intolerance and milk allergy

Antidepressants and Covid-19

According to scientists, the safety, tolerability, ease of use, low cost and wide availability of fluvoxamine may influence national and international guidelines on the treatment of Covid-19.

However, they point out that fluvoxamine’s underlying mechanism for the disease remains unclear. The hypotheses that led to the research mainly include the anti-inflammatory action of the drug through the activation of a protein that regulates the production of cytokines when the body is exposed to inflammatory triggers, such as in infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid- 19.

Understand: New rules could make pregnancy by fertilization difficult in Brazil

Another mechanism of fluvoxamine that spurred its participation in Covid-19 clinical trials is its ability to allow serotonin to remain available in the body longer. This increase in serotonin has already been linked by scientists to a decrease in the inflammatory response, such as that caused by the virus.

This principle led several researchers to test, at the end of 2020, fluvoxamine and fluoxetine, two antidepressants, in combating the evolution of Covid-19 to more severe forms. The two substances are widely used today as medication for psychological disorders, precisely because they increase the levels of serotonin in the human body.

Fatal record: Selfie-related deaths rise as pandemic improves

An article published by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in the scientific journal European Journal of Pharmacology found the possibilities of these antidepressant drugs to modulate the inflammation of Covid-19.

The USP research proposed that these drugs be used as a complementary treatment during infection with the disease, and highlighted the positive results of fluoxetine in in vitro tests carried out in the laboratory. However, more studies were needed to prove the effectiveness of antidepressant mechanisms of action to reduce Covid-19 inflammation in real life.