Anvisa directors receive threats to deny use of Covid vaccine in children | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced this Friday (29) that the five members that make up its board were threatened by email. The intimidations demanded that the request for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine in children, made by Pfizer, not be approved.

The five employees received an email from the same sender: a man from Paraná, who has a son aged between 5 and 11 years. He has not only threatened the life of regulators, but has also said he will withdraw the child from school and opt for the model of homeschooling, if the vaccine is mandatory.

Pfizer says it will apply to Anvisa so that vaccine against Covid can be applied to children

The emails were sent the same week that Pfizer announced that it will be submitting a request for emergency use of your immunizing agent for children in Brazil. The decision came a day after the committee of the US regulatory agency (FDA) also recommended the vaccine for the age group.

“Making it clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s safety: will be killed,” said the man. Despite the tone of the text, he claims, “This isn’t a threat. It’s an establishment. I’m notifying you in writing because I don’t want complaints later.”