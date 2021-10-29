Apple One Premier will cost R$70 in Brazil; Fitness+, R$30 – MacMagazine

Earlier in the week, we reported that the plan Premier of Apple One — the most expensive and complete among the Apple service packages — would arrive in Brazil with the debut of Apple Fitness+ here. At the time, however, we still didn’t know what the price would be charged for the package.

Now yes: according to an Apple press release, updated today, the Apple One Premier will be out by BRL 69.50 monthly in our dear republic.

The price is undeniably a little higher than we were imagining — and, more than that, it shows Apple’s rather shaky conversion rate. See how this rate is not constant comparing the prices of Apple One plans in the United States and Brazil:

plans Price in USA Price in Brazil Conversion rate Apple One Individual $14.95/month BRL 26.50/month 1.77x Apple One Family $19.95/month R$37.90/month 1.9x Apple One Premier $29.95/month BRL 69.50/month 2.32x

The fact is that, as we have already informed, the Apple One Premier will arrive here (and 14 other countries, including Portugal) on November 3rd. The package includes access to the Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of storage at the iCloud+ — in some countries, the package even includes access to the Apple News+ news platform, but as the service is not available in much of the world, it is naturally excluded from the offer.

Apple Fitness+ will cost R$30

The same update in Apple’s press release also revealed the price of Apple Fitness+ in Brazil. The Apple exercise platform will cost, around here, BRL 29.90 monthly or R$149.90 yearly.

At this point, you might be wondering what happened to the $16.90 monthly candy that was previously reported by the tech press, including the MacMagazine. Well, what happens is that, apparently, we’ve fallen for the Apple alphabet soup prank: an earlier version of this page quoted, in the footnotes, a price of “R$16.90 monthly after the free trial period” .

Before

Later

What we — and the other vehicles — didn’t realize is that the footnote was referring to Apple Music, not Apple Fitness+. Apple certainly realized that the lyrics could cause confusion, so much so that it changed the phrase in the page refresh: now, item 4 of the footnote clearly attests that the R$16.90 refers to the music service, not the of exercises.

Anyway, it’s good to remember that, in the US, both Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ cost $10 a month. In other words, once again, Apple’s conversion rate is even more shaky. See below:

services Price in USA Price in Brazil Conversion rate Apple TV+ $4.99/month R$9.90/month 2x Apple Arcade $4.99/month R$9.90/month 2x Apple Music $9.99/month R$16.90/month 1.7x Apple Fitness+ $9.99/month BRL 29.90/month 3x

Adjustments in sight?!

This already raises the dreaded question: is it possible that, considering the recent highs of the dollar, Apple is planning to take advantage of the arrival of Fitness+ to readjust the price of all its services in Brazil?

At this point, it’s still impossible to say, but we’ll keep an eye out, of course.

tip from lim