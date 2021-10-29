Apple Polishing Cloth undergoes teardown by iFixit – MacMagazine

Although last week Apple introduced a brand new generation of MacBook Pro, almost all attention (well, at least some) has turned to Apple’s most revolutionary product in recent years: that’s right, we’re referring to the infamous polishing cloth from Apple.

The most emblematic piece of fabric to date arrived breaking sales records and is already sold out in several countries. You’ll even be lucky if you get one of these to give to your family for Christmas. 🎄

I already say beforehand: forgive me for the sarcastic tone of the following paragraphs, as it is not every day that we see the teardown of a cloth like that. Yeah: the famous repair firm iFixit put the new cloth to the test. Curious?

Well, first of all, iFixit has identified that Apple’s cloth material closely resembles the inside of iPad Smart Covers, which feature a microfiber interior. It also has a synthetic feel, similar to Alcantara fabric.

Moving on with the “teardown“iFixit discovered that it is actually composed of two fabrics glued together. Now it’s worth it, isn’t it? 🤑

If you feel a little disappointed with your $19 purchase, separate the two layers and suddenly you have two washcloths, each costing only $9.50.

The firm also placed the cloth over the microscope in order to notice the differences with an ordinary cloth. So, do you think Apple cloth seems to be softer?

Unfortunately, Apple’s Polishing Cloth has received a grade 0 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale for having distracted your team from what’s most important: the teardown of the new MacBooks Pro — due out in the coming weeks.

If you, even after iFixit’s analysis, still want to buy the new Apple cloth, you will have to pay R$220 in Brazil. Are you tempted? 😛

