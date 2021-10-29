Apple’s revenue grows below estimates and stocks plummet in the after market

(Playback/Apple)

SAO PAULO — American tech giant Apple reported record revenue in its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, which ended in September, but its shares plunged more than 3% in after market of Nasdaq after sales fall short of expectations.

Between July and September, Apple’s revenue was $83.4 billion, an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2020. Analysts, however, estimated revenue of $85.1 billion, according to with the FactSet compilation. It was the first time that the company did not meet market expectations since 2018.

“Demand was very robust,” said Tim Cook, the company’s CEO, on the earnings conference call. He estimated that component supply restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic had a $6 billion negative impact on revenue. Cook cited “industry-wide silicon shortages and manufacturing disruptions related to Covid.”

The company reported net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 of $20.6 billion, or $1.24 per share, up from $12.7 billion, or $0.73 per share, seen in the same period. from the previous year. This indicator was as expected by the market.

Apple earned $38.9 billion in iPhone revenue, down from $26.4 billion a year earlier, but below analyst consensus of $41.2 billion. The new iPhone 13 was released in the last week of the quarter.

Revenues from sales of Mac and iPads surpassed analysts’ projections, coming in at $9.2 billion and $8.3 billion, respectively, the home office effect of the pandemic. The company also saw growth in sales of wearables and accessories, which totaled $8.8 billion.

In the fiscal year 2021 consolidated, Apple set new records with $365.8 billion in revenue (33% up) and net income of $94.7 billion (65% up). In fiscal year 2020, Apple reported sales of $274.5 billion and net income of $57.4 billion.

