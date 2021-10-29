Appointed to head PNI, Ricardo Gurgel says he will not take office

Pediatrician Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel, a professor at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe), said he was informed today that he will not take over as coordinator of the PNI (National Immunization Program), responsible for vaccination campaigns in Brazil. He was chosen by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and his nomination was published in the Diário Oficial da União earlier this month.

Gurgel told O Globo newspaper that he went to Brasília on his own, since, since it was announced, no one has contacted him to inform him about when the inauguration would be. He arrived in the capital last night and went to the Ministry of Health this morning. It was then that Gerson Fernando Pereira, from the Health Surveillance Secretariat, told the pediatrician that he would not assume the position, without giving details.

“I came to see if I had possession and was told that I would not have possession. I was running out of appointment time, which is 30 days. As I had not been called, despite having made the contact, I decided to come. I need to make a referral to my life,” explained Gurgel to the Globe.

I want to get back to my job. I want the PNI to be rescued for what it always was. It is a Brazilian heritage and needs to be redeemed. There are very good people there who need support to work.

Graduated in medicine from UFS in 1981, Gurgel holds a master’s and doctorate in child and adolescent health from USP (University of São Paulo). He also coordinates a clinical study at the Butantan Institute that evaluates the application of the tetravalent vaccine against dengue, according to his curriculum on the Lattes platform.

Appointed on October 6, the pediatrician would replace Francieli Fantinato, who left office on July 7th. A day after resigning, Fantinato told Covid’s CPI that the coronavirus vaccination campaign suffered from lack of doses and the absence of an effective advertising campaign. (Watch below)

Teen Vaccination

On the day of his nomination, also to the newspaper O Globo, Ricardo Gurgel said that his main mission at the head of the PNI would be to increase vaccination coverage for several diseases in Brazil, such as measles, whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria. He even defended the vaccination of teenagers against covid-19, ensuring that there are no conflicts about it in the Ministry of Health.

The theme was the center of debates after the folder guide the suspension of immunization for this audience. The decision was much criticized by specialists, governors and mayors, and the government ended up backing down, starting to recommend again the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 and 17 without comorbidities.

“I am part of the immunization department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and we released a note recommending vaccination [de adolescentes]. The ministry already recommends that it be done. So that’s not a problem. There is no conflict in this regard,” he said at the time.