Aras opens preliminary calculation to analyze the CPI report that asks for punishment of Bolsonaro – 10/28/2021 – Power

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation procedure to enable the receipt of the material gathered by Covid’s CPI in the Senate.

The so-called factual news, which precedes an investigation, was determined on Thursday night (28). Aras’s initiative was the way found to guarantee the entry of documents, many of them confidential, into the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) system.

To support the act, the attorney general stated that a letter sent by the CPI informed the existence, in the final report, of 13 authorities with privileged jurisdiction in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) or the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). Among them is President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

The CPI report, approved by the senators, charges the president with nine crimes.

Aras’s order is the first known, from a formal point of view, to enable the analysis of the CPI material.

In addition to the filing of the de facto news, the attorney general determined nine administrative measures to ensure receipt of the documents that make up the parliamentary investigation.

On Wednesday (27), senators went to the PGR for a symbolic delivery of the final report.

Aras asked to certify the entry of all material in the PGR protocol. He appointed the agency’s chief of staff to “receive all classified documentation”.

The Attorney General also ordered a verification of procedures already in place in the PGR, STF and STJ —referring to the 13 authorities with jurisdiction — and who are related to the investigation of Covid’s CPI.

The same must be done about procedures in the Attorneys’ Office in the states, for sending the material. The task will be up to the sectorial chambers that work within the scope of the PGR.

The CPI report calls for the indictment of four ministers from Bolsonaro. They also have privileged jurisdiction in the STF, due to the position they hold: Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Onyx Lorenzoni (Work and Social Security), Walter Braga Netto (Defense) and Wagner Rosário (CGU).

The list also includes two sons of the president: senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP). In all, the CPI asked for the indictment of 78 people and two companies.

Aras’ office considers reckless conclusions of the CPI and sees a lot of “noise” in the course of the parliamentary investigation, but also sees an abundance of evidence carried over the six months of investigation, in particular breaches of banking, fiscal, telematic and telephone secrecy.

This is the view of assistants who work directly with Aras at the PGR and who must participate in the analysis and destination of the final CPI report, such as the sheet showed on this Thursday (28).

The CPI senators, who handed over the document, the attorney general made a statement in which he acknowledged the existence of novelties in the parliamentary investigation. He promised to act with the “necessary agility” to advance investigations into crimes attributed to authorities with privileged jurisdiction.

“The PGR will provide the legal qualification that we may find and that is civilly, criminally and administratively punishable,” Aras said alongside the senators and with the 1,200-page report in his hands.

Lawmakers fear inaction or automatic filings by the attorney general, given his record of shielding the president and government.