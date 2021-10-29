Aras opens preliminary investigation against Bolsonaro

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, determined on Thursday night, the 28th, the opening of a preliminary investigation, through the so-called factual news, to investigate the crimes imputed by the senators of the Covid CPI to President Jair Bolsonaro and the other twelve politicians indicted by the final report written by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

The measure was adopted one day after the G7 – the CPI's majority group – appeared in person at the headquarters of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to deliver the report to Aras, who is responsible for filing criminal charges against authorities with privileged jurisdiction. On the occasion, the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that the attorney general was committed to the commission's opinion and the developments under its purview.







President Jair Bolsonaro at an event at Palácio do Planalto 10/25/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

In addition to the investigation, Aras ordered the sharing of information with all federal prosecutors (MPF) responsible for investigating cases related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the order, the PGR also requests the verification of the existence of all procedures related to the CPI complaints that are under investigation by the Attorney General, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) – are they in progress or closed.