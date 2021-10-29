Argentines create the maradolar, cryptocurrency in honor of Maradona – 10/28/2021 – Sport

Days after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, on November 25 of last year, the idea arose in Argentina to create a 10 thousand pesos coin (R$ 578 at the current exchange rate) with the player’s face. The project, however, was soon abandoned due to the government’s inability to control inflation, which could devalue the money and even affect the idol’s image.

The plan to perpetuate the legendary ace with his face on a note did not go ahead, but next Saturday (30), when he would turn 61, a new cryptocurrency, the maradolar, will debut on the market, under the acronym MDB.

The tribute, however, did not please everyone. Attorney Matías Morla, responsible for managing Diego’s image after his death from respiratory failure, called the release “fraud” and complained about the misuse of the figure and name of his former client.

Morla is also at war with Dalma and Giannina, daughters of shirt 10 with Claudia Villafañe, who are challenging in court the supposed right acquired by him.

The lawyer was even barred from Maradona’s funeral.

Maradona’s family has yet to comment on the cryptocurrency. Dalma and Giannina usually manifest themselves on social networks, but they said nothing about the maradolar.

The latest move by them and Diego’s three other children (there are five more processes for recognition of paternity in progress) was a court order for the player’s inheritance not to be taxed by the wealth tax.

In a lawsuit in Argentine court, the lawyer fights with the children of his former client for the image rights on brands referring to the 1986 world champion.

The maradolar, which will be available on Binance Smart Chain, has the idea of ​​being popular and spreading the culture of digital currency among the Argentine people. In principle, it will not be listed or priced at the exchange offices.

According to the website maradolar.com, 10,000 tokens will be given free of charge to 10,000 people who register by the 30th. The maradolar will also be distributed through the airdrop system (release of tokens for those who already have cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin ).

The value of the maradolar will be based on supply and demand, and liquidity will occur upon completing the number of 100,000 active users.

From there, the creators ask the owners of the MDB to use it to purchase services and goods in popular and informal trade, as well as donations to communities and development of infrastructure projects.

“A currency made to measure so that you can enter the world of cryptocurrencies in a simple and risk-free way. We want to build an alternative to the peso so that you can buy and sell with peace of mind”, says a text on the project’s portal.

The country has suffered from runaway double-digit inflation for nearly two decades, and its president Alberto Fernández shares the view that cryptocurrencies could serve as a remedy in this crisis.

“The advantage of using cryptocurrencies is that the inflationary effect is nullified. The discussion about the functioning of cryptocurrencies is worldwide and I confess that it is a point of attention. But there is no denying it, maybe cryptoactives are a good way forward”, said Fernandéz, In August.

Inflation reached 37% from January to September this year, and the index is 52% in the last 12 months.

Under pressure to contain the growing social tension, the Argentine government froze, as announced on October 13, the prices of almost 1,250 products considered essential.

For experts, there is no guarantee that a cryptocurrency will help fight inflation.

“This is a chronic problem in Argentina and depends on several factors to solve it. Digital currencies are forms of applications with earnings expectations, they do not fulfill the traditional role, but rather to attract investors. I don’t see a solution”, says Roberto Borghi , professor at the Unicamp Institute of Economics.

“If we are thinking of cryptocurrencies for everyday life, purchasing rice, meat and wine, there is no guarantee that their use will cool down the general increase in prices”, says Joelson Gonçalves de Carvalho, professor of economics at UFSCar. “On the other hand, a cryptocurrency is also a commodity and can suffer appreciation, protecting those who own it from inflation, but not protecting the economy as a whole”, he adds.