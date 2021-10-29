Arroba do boi falls below R$260; check out this friday’s highlights

Boi: arroba falls below R$ 260 in São Paulo, says Safras & Mercado

Corn: Cepea indicator is below R$87 per bag

Soybean: bag has new light high

Coffee: prices rise in Brazil with the help of the exchange rate

Abroad: first preview of third quarter GDP disappoints in US

In Brazil: IGP-M picks up again in October; primary surplus positively surprises

Schedule

Brazil: data on crops in Mato Grosso (Imea)

Brazil: evolution of soybean planting (Safras & Market)

US: September consumer inflation – PCE

Boi: arroba falls below R$ 260 in São Paulo, says Safras & Mercado

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, the arroba do boi gordo traded on the Brazilian market had another low day. In São Paulo, capital, the reference went from R$ 262 to R$ 258, in the term modality. In Goiânia (GO), it went from R$243 to R$242 and in Uberaba (MG), from R$251 to R$249.

At B3, the prices of cattle futures contracts had a slight decline. Expectations are again strong in relation to a positioning by China for prices to stop falling. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 259.25 to BRL 258.85, in November it went from BRL 272.05 to BRL 271.70 and in December it went from BRL 287.90 to BRL 287, 00 per at sign.

Corn: Cepea indicator is below R$87 per bag

The Cepea corn indicator had a day of low prices and lost the level of R$ 87 per bag, something that had not happened since the end of June. The price varied -0.7% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 87.5 to R$ 86.89 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator increased by 10.48%. In 12 months, prices reached 5.1% high.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve had the second day with a slight increase, with the market defending well the level of R$87 per bag. The maturity adjustment for November was from R$87.79 to R$87.90, from January 2022 it went from R$87.55 to R$88.00, from March it went from R$87.67 to R$ 88.04 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 85.12 to R$ 85.08 per bag.

Soybean: bag has new light high

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) had a day of high prices, following the movement of the dollar against the real. The price varied 0.22% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 171.79 to R$ 172.17 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated 11.87%. In 12 months, prices reached 4.76% high.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean futures prices had a day of slight decline and continue to hover around the level of US$ 12.45 to US$ 12.50 per bushel. The contract for January, the contract with the most deals at the moment, fell 0.29% yoy and dropped from $12.496 to $12.46 a bushel.

Coffee: prices rise in Brazil with the help of the exchange rate

According to Safras & Mercado, Arabica coffee prices rose in Brazil, despite the fall in New York, with the help of the exchange rate. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1.230/.1240 to R$1.240/1245, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1.235/ 1,240 to R$1,245/1,245 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices continued to fall and once again lost the level of US$ 2.0 per pound. The market remains locked in the range between US$ 2.0 and US$ 2.10. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, had a devaluation of 0.70% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 2.0135 to US$ 1.9995 per pound.

Abroad: first preview of third quarter GDP disappoints in US

The first preview of US GDP for the third quarter disappointed and showed a greater-than-expected deceleration. Annualized growth was 2.0%, while market analysts projected 2.7%. In the second quarter, the result was 6.7%, according to the final reading released weeks ago.

On the other hand, weekly claims for unemployment insurance came in better than projections. There were 281,000 requests, compared to a projection of 290,000. On today’s agenda in the United States, the highlight is the release of the September PCE, an indicator of consumer inflation that is closely monitored by the US Central Bank in defining monetary policy.

In Brazil: IGP-M picks up again in October; primary surplus positively surprises

According to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the October IGP-M accelerated again and stood at 0.64%, after registering -0.64% in September. The less intense fall in iron ore and the increase in diesel contributed to the movement. On the other hand, according to the National Treasury, the Central Government posted a primary surplus of R$0.3 billion in September, above expectations.

The impasse in relation to the PEC of precatório and fear of a new round of emergency aid penalized the performance of the Ibovespa. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 0.62% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 105,704 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated 1.26% and went from R$ 5.5551 to R$ 5.6253.