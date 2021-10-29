Artist Maria Bonomi inaugurates sculpture in honor of Covid’s victims – 10/28/2021 – Balance and Health

The artist Maria Bonomi inaugurated this Wednesday (27) a new work to honor those killed by Covid-19 in the country and around the world.

Entitled “Requiem for those listed by Covid-19 in Latin America”, the sculpture is exhibited at the Memorial da América Latina, in the west side of São Paulo.

The work, in the form of a triangle, with two hands clasped in prayer, contains on its surface 23 hollow maps of countries and territories in the region: Netherlands Antilles, Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador , El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The work is composed of two plates that occupy an area of ​​more than five meters and represents the scar and pain of families who lost their loved ones to the coronavirus, according to the Memorial.

The space is open for visitation from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm, and it is free. The new work is in front of the Simón Bolívar auditorium.

This Wednesday (27), Brazil recorded 433 deaths by Covid and 17,117 cases of the disease. The country thus reached 606,726 lives lost and 21,765,420 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Moving averages of deaths and cases remain stable in the country, respectively of 346 deaths per day and 12,163 daily infections.

Brazil also applied 1,616,039 doses of immunizing agents against Covid-19 on Wednesday. According to data from the state departments of Health, there were 262,013 first doses and 1.004,508 second. 837 single doses and 348,681 booster doses were also recorded.