Assaí’s profit grows 34% with store opening and tax credit

The cash-and-carry network assai (ASAI3) had an increase in profit in the third quarter, supported by the rapid expansion of its store network and a tax gain, more than offsetting the expansion below the inflation of sales in same stores concept.

The company controlled by the French group casino reported on Thursday that its net profit from July to September totaled 538 million reais, growth of 33.8% over a year earlier.

Assaí had a tax credit with an impact of 187 million reais on profit. Without these and other non-recurring effects, profit grew 39.5% year-on-year.

The company explained that its net revenue grew 17.5% year-on-year, to 10.845 billion reais, reflecting the maturation of stores opened in the last 12 months.

Assaí opened 10 new stores in 2021, for a total of 194.

The company also reported a 4.5% increase in same-store sales, below inflation in the period.

Also influenced by the tax credit, the operating result measured by profit before taxes, fees, adjusted amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) advanced 35.8%, above the growth in sales, reaching 973 million and a margin of 9%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points.

Without the extraordinary effects, Ebitda rose 16.9%, to 838 million reais, with the Ebitda margin stable at 7.8%.

Earlier this month, Assaí announced an agreement with the supermarket group GPA, also from the Casino, to convert 71 stores in the Extra Hyper, of GPA (PCAR3), in Assaí stores, in an operation valued at 4 billion reais.

