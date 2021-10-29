Assassin’s Creed Infinity is not a free game • Eurogamer.com

At the latest tax conference, Ubisoft revealed to investors that the Assassin’s Creed series is going through a sensational moment thanks to Valhalla and that Infinity will not be a free game.

Regarding the upcoming release in the Assassin’s Creed series, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, commented that “it will not be a free game and this game will have a lot of narrative elements in it.”

“It will be very innovative, but it will have what players already have in Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements they love that they love to have from the start. It will be a huge game, but with a lot of elements that already exist in the games we’ve released.”

Frédérick Duguet added that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is still at an early stage of development and also commented on the success Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is achieving.

After previously revealing that Valhalla has set sales records in the week of release for the Assassin’s Creed games, the company has informed its investors that Valhalla has become the second most profitable game it is generating for the company.

Valhalla beat Odyssey on all comparable metrics and according to Ubisoft executives, the “Siege of Paris” expansion generated an unprecedented level of engagement.

Given this, Ubisoft prepares content for a second year of news in Valhalla.