assistant admits not checking ammunition before shooting

The first assistant director in Rust, Dave Halls, admitted that he did not check all the ammunition of the weapon that injured the director Joel Souza and killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. According to the LA Times, it has been confirmed that Halls has broken security protocols, and has not checked all available ammunition on the weapon before handing it over to Alec Baldwin.

Generally, a propeller gun, and its firing, goes through several inspections as part of the security regulations in place to ensure it is loaded — or not — with live ammunition.

Last Thursday (21st), a real gun was fired by baldwin while shooting a scene for the movie Rust, in New Mexico, killing the filmmaker Halyna Hutchins and hurting the director Souza.

According to the police report, there is no doubt that the bullet that hit and killed director of photography Hutchins started from the scenographic weapon used by baldwin. Also according to authorities, the case remains under “open investigation”, but no one was arrested and no charges were filed.

Hutchins graduated from American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films before taking a position in Archenemy (2020), with Joe Manganiello. In 2019, she was named a “rising star” by the magazine. American Cinematographer.