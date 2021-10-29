Asteroid ‘2021 UA1’ nearly hits Earth earlier this week; understand

It was Monday (25th) when scientists realized that an asteroid passed very close to us and barely entered our atmosphere. The asteroid, identified as ‘2021 UA1’, came to about 3,047 km above the Earth’s surface.

According to information from the Catalina Sky Survey, the small asteroid is about two meters in diameter and, if it entered our atmosphere, it would pose no danger to the planet. The asteroid was only discovered about four hours after its approach to Earth and was initially identified by the Minor Planet Center.

Since early 2020, this was the third asteroid to approach Earth. Last year, the asteroids 2020 HQ and 2020 VT4 approached our planet at a distance of 2,946 km and 374 km from the surface, respectively. According to what was released, the asteroid on its approach to the planet was traveling at a speed of 57 thousand km/h (15.84 km/s).

The planet’s gravity caused it to be deflected significantly. If there was an impact, it would be capable of generating an energy equivalent to 150 tons of dynamite. The last time an asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere and triggered a meteor was in 2013, in Russia, in Cheliabinsk.

The event took place on February 15 of that year and caused a huge fireball that lightened the skies over Russia. Experts estimate that, upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the meteorite had 10,000 tons of mass and 17 m in diameter (15 more than 2021 AU1), releasing the equivalent of 500 kilotons of TNT of energy during the event.