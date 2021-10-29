At 62, Zeca Pagodinho starts gym after pains by Covid-19, and personal details training: ‘He’s motivated’

At the age of 62, Zeca Pagodinho had never attended a gym. Two months after being hospitalized with Covid-19, the singer decided to prioritize health. Due to the pain he felt in his legs and hips, especially after recovering from the Coronavirus, he started a physiotherapy treatment at a clinic that is very close to his apartment, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

From physiotherapy, he jumped to the gym and started doing weight training. The professional responsible for taking care of the artist is the physiotherapist specialized in sports physiotherapy André Ricardo Jesus do Nascimento, who detailed the entire treatment plan for the singer to EXTRA.

“Zeca Pagodinho’s training, at first, was therapeutic. He was experiencing pain in his legs, hips and a lot of weakness, especially after Covid-19. This recovery was so fast, he got so involved and felt so good, that I proposed him to do some reinforcement work here at the gym that is in the clinic. I proposed him to do weight training, stretching, resistance, balance, and he liked it”, explains André.

According to the staff, Zeca has been very committed to taking care of his health: “He has never trained, but he felt the need, his body is asking for a job. He is in the tenth training session now and is enjoying it. He is feeling well and is motivated “.

As the gym is close to the singer’s house, Zeca walks. He trains three times a week, doing half an hour of physiotherapy and another half hour of strength, endurance, balance and posture.