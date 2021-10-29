Athletico terminates Richard’s loan contract, who will return to Corinthians

Midfielder Richard will no longer defend Athletico Paranaense. Away from the main squad for about a week, the player had his loan contract terminated this Thursday (28) and will return to Corinthians, owner of his economic rights.

According to a statement from Athletico, the decision was taken (and communicated to the athlete) on the 19th, after the player left the stadium without the club’s authorization after being substituted in the defeat against Fluminense in the Arena da Baixada, two days before the removal.

Richard arrived at Athletico, on loan from Corinthians, in July 2020 and became the starter for the Paraná team. This season, the athlete played 37 matches with the Hurricane shirt, adding a goal and an assist.

Check, in full, Athletico’s official note:

Athletico Paranaense informs that it opted for the discontinuation of the loan link of the athlete Richard. Athletico has already communicated to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

The decision was made and communicated to the athlete on October 19, due to Richard’s act of indiscipline in the game against Fluminense (October 17). The athlete requested a substitution at half-time and left the stadium earlier, even against the guidance of the technical committee and knowing that he could be drawn for the anti-doping test.

In a decisive moment of the season, the club continues to work incessantly so that all the outlined goals are achieved. For this, it is essential that all players are committed and focused on all processes.