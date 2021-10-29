Auxílio Brasil MP revokes Bolsa Família in November; technicians point out risk to benefit | Economy

Budget specialists from Congress warn that the payment of Bolsa Família may become unfeasible as of November 10, as the provisional measure that created Auxílio Brasil revokes the law that instituted Bolsa Família.

Published on August 10 of this year, MP 1061 determines that, 90 days after its publication, the 2004 law that created the Bolsa Família program is revoked. According to the technicians, as the law ends on November 10, as of this date there is no legal basis for the government to transfer the money through the Bolsa Família program.

Government announces Auxílio Brasil, but does not say where the resources to finance the program will come from

The alternative would be to pay the benefit under Auxílio Brasil in November. However, the technicians point out another problem: according to them, it is necessary that Congress approve a bill sent by the government on Monday (25) that transfers R$ 9.3 billion from the Bolsa Família budget to the Auxílio Brasil budget .

According to the legislative technicians, the approval of the project is a necessary formality for the government to be able to use the money from the old program in the new version.

Another option would be for the government to issue a new provisional measure that modifies the deadline given by the first for the revocation of Bolsa Família. In addition, during the MP’s processing, Congress could suppress the passage that revokes the Bolsa Família law.

The Provisional Measure defines that the infra-legal norms that regulate Bolsa Família — such as ordinances and normative instructions — remain in force to guide Auxílio Brasil until they are reissued. According to the technicians, however, this article is insufficient to provide a legal basis for the payment of Bolsa Família. This is because, without the law, infra-legal norms are not sustainable.

Finally, article 43 of the provisional measure determines that, until the Auxílio Brasil officially starts to be valid, more specific benefits continue to be paid to families enrolled in the old program. The MP lists the Sports School Aid, the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship, the Child Citizen Aid, the Rural Productive Inclusion Aid, the Urban Productive Inclusion Aid and the Transition Compensatory Benefit.

Citizenship keeps Brazil Aid

The Ministry of Citizenship told the TV Globo that Auxílio Brasil will be paid in November as Auxílio Brasil from the 17th, following the calendar of the old benefit.

Also according to the ministry, the November value will have a permanent adjustment of 20%, announced last week by minister João Roma. The folder stated that around 14.6 million people, the current Bolsa Família public, will receive the benefit in November.

also to TV Globo, the ministry said that the temporary installment of Brazil Aid will be paid from December. The measure raises the value of the benefit to at least R$ 400 by the end of 2022. The program’s audience will be expanded to 17 million people as of December, according to the folder.

Finally, the ministry informed that in December the beneficiaries will receive a retroactive installment referring to the previous month. This retroactive portion corresponds to the money needed for the November benefit to reach R$400.

Fiscal Responsibility Law

Another legislative issue that could be an obstacle for the government to be able to pay the Auxílio Brasil is the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Article 17 of the legislation requires that, if the government creates a mandatory expenditure of a permanent nature, a compensation must take effect — either a cut in another expenditure or a new source of revenue.

The executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), Felipe Salto, stated that the revocation of Bolsa Família is necessary for the government to be able to officially transfer the money through Auxílio Brasil.

“The extinction of Bolsa Família is an expense cancellation, which makes room for Brazil Aid if it is exactly in the same amount,” he said.

As for the permanent 20% increase in the amount paid to families, Salto assessed that the increase in the IOF, which took effect in September and is valid until the end of December, is sufficient as a compensation measure.