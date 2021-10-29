Ávine Vinny Celebrates Video of James Blunt Dancing ‘Dog Heart’ and Says: ‘Hasn’t Billed Yet’ | Song

Ávine Vinny, singer of the song “Coração dog”, told GloboNews that he was happy with the video of James Blunt dancing to the song, but that the Englishman “hasn’t sent the bank account yet” as he said he would do in the post. See Ávine’s reaction above and Blunt’s video below.

“Coração Dog”, the most played song in Brazil today, has a chorus with the same melody as “Same mistake”, a ballad by James Blunt from 2007. claim authorship.

“Congratulations on number 1 guys! I’ll send you my bank details soon…” wrote James Blunt in the video caption.

“We see our Brazil coming out there with the song. ‘Coração dog’ mentions a James Blunt hit, and no, he hasn’t sent his bank account yet. He’s a guy who seems super humble. And the we were super happy (with) the joke he made, super excited”, Ávine told “Estúdio i”.

Daniel dos Versos, one of the six authors of the song, confirmed to g1, after the release of the video on Tuesday (26), that James Blunt has not yet been contacted about the authorship. He admits the possibility of a request, but considers that there is no plagiarism and Blunt should not be credited.

James Blunt dances and sings ‘Dog Heart’

The authors of the Brazilian forró admit the inspiration, but deny that there is plagiarism. James Blunt did not respond to previous g1 contacts asking if he will claim co-authorship of the song.

O chorus with singers who imitate barking was recorded by forrozeiros Ávine and Matheus Fernandes and is now the most played in Brazil. But the canine melody is recycled and has an ancient lineage. Understand in the podcast g1 heard and in the text below.

In 2007, James Blunt released “Same mistake”. With his romantic style, he repeats a sad “oooo” in the chorus. The song became known in Brazil in the soap opera “Duas caras”.

released “Same mistake”. With his romantic style, he repeats a sad “oooo” in the chorus. The song became known in Brazil in the soap opera “Duas caras”. In 2008 the group Black panties , who made several unauthorized versions of foreign hits, turned “Same mistake” into “Já accustom me”. The melody is all the same, but with lyrics in Portuguese.

, who made several unauthorized versions of foreign hits, turned “Same mistake” into “Já accustom me”. The melody is all the same, but with lyrics in Portuguese. In 2021, “Coração dog” was written in Fortaleza by the team of six composers: Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love.

Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love. The verses at the beginning are different from “Same mistake”. But the chorus has the same melody . They took the “oooo” of James Blunt and turned it into the bark of that dog heart.

. They took the “oooo” of James Blunt and turned it into the bark of that dog heart. The song, with a stepped forró arrangement and electronic music touches, was recorded by forró singers from Ceará Ávine and Matheus Fernandes and became No. 1 national in October.

in October. The authors admit that the “uuuuu” was inspired by James Blunt’s music, which became popular in forró via Calcinha Preta. But they say it is just a “quote”, not plagiarism.

which became popular in forró via Calcinha Preta. But they say it is There is no credit for English in the composition. Sony, the music’s publisher, says the same: it’s not a version, just a quote, so there’s no credit.

Ávine says that a contact was made with Blunt’s team, and everything “went right”, but Sony would not confirm. The g1 looked for English, but he didn’t respond.

Watch the video below and compare the three songs. Then read the story of “Dog Heart”:

Compare: Same Mistake (James Blunt, 2007), I’m used to it (Palcinha Preta, 2008) and Coração Cachorro (Avine, 2021)

Before snapping up to number one on the streaming charts, “Dog Heart” was discredited. “She was teased. They said: ‘Do you think the market will consume this?'” says Daniel. “They thought it was silly, and today she woke up at number 1 on Spotify,” he celebrates.

Daniel Hortêncio Batista, 31, was a marketing assistant in Fortaleza when he started composing in 2016 and became Daniel dos Versos. He has already written for Wesley Safadão (“Amanheceu”) and Nattan with Xand Avião (the hit “Drags up”).

In March 2021, he arranged a meeting to write with three composer friends from the Jujuba publishing house, a hit factory in Fortaleza – two others ended up joining, forming a pack of six. That night, they did two songs: “Band-Aid” (not yet released) and one they called at the beginning “Chained Heart”.

1 of 4 The six authors of ‘Coração dog’ on the night they composed the song, in March 2021, at Jujuba publishing house, in Fortaleza. From left: Breno Lucena, PG do Carmo, Felipe Love, Daniel dos Versos, Riquinho da Rima and Felipe Panda — Photo: Personal archive The six authors of ‘Coração dog’ on the night they composed the song, in March 2021, at Jujuba publishing house, in Fortaleza. From left: Breno Lucena, PG do Carmo, Felipe Love, Daniel dos Versos, Riquinho da Rima and Felipe Panda — Photo: Personal archive

“Then I said: ‘Man, it’s a longing song, it’s a dog heart. As if the heart were still in love, a big dog, thrown at her feet, suffered by her ex’. People thought it was a good idea,” says Daniel. But they got stuck in the chorus and needed something different.

“It can’t come with a common little phrase. We have to surprise. Then the PG do Carmo said: ‘I thought of a stop here, but you won’t want to.'” Thinking that no one would like it, he barked with the melody of “Same mistake” and “I’m used to it” for the companions.

“It came in very well. Because a dog heart when it sees the person, what does it do? Awow. Suffering. We were tied to the idea”, says Daniel.

“I had to convince my team to record this song”, says Ávine, 32, born in Sobral, Ceará. He learned to sing in the evangelical church and later ventured into bars. At the age of 20, he formed the band Xé Pop and became an idol of forró.

Now in a solo career, Ávine is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião. It stands out in this market, but the first national number 1, which reinforces its agenda in the Southeast, is “Coração dog”. But at first “a lot of people thought the music was weird,” he says.

2 of 4 Avine Vinny at São João de Caruaru, 2019 — Photo: Janaina Pepeu/Caruaru City Hall Avine Vinny at São João de Caruaru, 2019 — Photo: Janaina Pepeu/Cauaru City Hall

“A lot of my team didn’t want me to record it. But I was sure it would work because it’s a song that has good lyrics, romantic, and has an unusual chorus to say the least. That’s the formula for what’s going on today.” , says Ávine, who called Matheus Fernandes into the partnership.

The arrangement made a difference. “We wanted to put more electronic beats. Kind of pisseiro with funk”, he defines. “We paced the rhythm and put some elements of TikTok, from funk, that are happening in the market.” The plan was right: music is now the champion of dances in the video app.

And the puppy chorus of ‘Same mistake’?

3 of 4 From left: James Blunt, author of ‘Same Mistake’ (2007); Calcinha Preta, who recorded the version ‘Já a accustomed me’ (2008); Ávine, who sings the melody of the chorus in the song ‘Coração Dog’, (2021) — Photo: Publicity From left: James Blunt, author of ‘Same Mistake’ (2007); Calcinha Preta, who recorded the version ‘Já a accustomed me’ (2008); Ávine, who sings the melody of the chorus in the song ‘Coração Dog’, (2021) — Photo: Publicity

“At the time of “auuuu”, for sure, the inspiration is in James Blunt. But it’s just a quote. The song is not a version. It’s a game of melody, voice, the dog barking. It has a whole context , a meaning until reaching the “auuuu”, says Daniel dos Versos.

“So much so that the melody at the beginning is different. You can’t put one song on top of the other and play. They clash, they’re not the same. The song by Calcinha Preta, yes, it’s a version”, he compares.

4 of 4 Daniel dos Versos, one of the six authors of ‘Dog Heart’ — Photo: Publicity Daniel dos Versos, one of the six authors of ‘Dog Heart’ — Photo: Publicity

“Already used to it” is not the only unauthorized version made by Calcinha Preta. The group made several adaptations of this type, and has already told the podcast g1 heard who had copyright issues for that.

“But we always find a way around it. Because sometimes we can’t record a DVD, a CD. Right now, we had a problem with that because, on Calcinha Preta’s 25-year DVD, several songs couldn’t be entered through cause of copyright,” said Paulinha Abelha.

But Daniel doesn’t think this will be the case with “Dog Heart”. “If by chance we get a notification, we’ll definitely fix it in the best way possible so that the song is still in evidence, so that everyone wins. But I don’t think anything will happen,” he says.

“If you have to give the credit, we will. We’re fair. If it gets to that point of saying, ‘James Blunt will go into writing, because of that, the law says that, the copyright rule says that,’ if it is all right, obviously we will have one more partner in the composition, no problem,” says Daniel.

But he reinforces that he does not believe that this credit exists. “Let it be clear that music is not plagiarism. We even went back in the days of lawyers. And we came to the conclusion that it is just a quote.”

Ávine has the same argument: “I wasn’t afraid because I already knew it was just a quote. Because the lyrics and melody of the rest of the chorus have nothing to do with James Blunt’s music. We tried to find out legally if it wasn’t possible. problem, then I was calmer.”

“My label (Sony) has also listened and said that there is no problem at all. They have already contacted them and everything was resolved. Everything is fine, thank God,” says Ávine. The g1 sought out Sony Brazil, which did not confirm if there was a conversation with James Blunt or if there was the “resolution” cited by Ávine. Sony just sent the statement below, on behalf of its publisher:

“This song is not a version, so another composer does not appear in the credits. Only one melisma was quoted and inserted, just one chord. That corresponds to 1%, but the other 99% of the song is entirely copyrighted and written by Felipe Panda , Daniel dos Versos, Felipe Lopes, Breno Lucena, PG Do Carmo and Riquinho Da Rima.”

g1 also turned to Sony Publishing International, which handles the copyright of James Blunt’s compositions, and the English singer’s management, but had no return.