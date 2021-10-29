Bahia profile mocks Ceará after a draw: “We wanted to play, they didn’t” – Play

The official profile of Sport Club Bahia, on Twitter, joked the Ceará after a tie at Arena Fonte Nova last Wednesday (27). In a post on the social network, the entity criticized the anti-gambling of alvinegros in the duel.

“We wanted to play, they didn’t… We continued and the day after tomorrow there is already a crucial battle, at 7:15 pm, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul. Forward, Squadron!”

🇱🇺 We wanted to play, they didn’t… We continued and the day after tomorrow there is already a crucial battle, at 7:15 pm, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul. Onward, Squadron! #BBMP pic.twitter.com/VP8DGwvkLh — Sports Club Bahia (@ECBahia) October 28, 2021

During the confrontation, Bahia had also made placements involving athletes from Ceará who requested medical assistance. In the view of the club from Bahia, the requests were a way of paralyzing the match.

Game stopped for – yet another – medical assistance to an athlete from the opposing team. — Sports Club Bahia (@ECBahia) October 27, 2021

Again. https://t.co/JOCQpifhsl — Sports Club Bahia (@ECBahia) October 27, 2021

Once again https://t.co/hSEDoBqCl6 — Sports Club Bahia (@ECBahia) October 27, 2021

In 14th place, with 33 points, Ceará is one position ahead of Bahia, which occupies 15th, with 32. Alvinegros e Tricolores returns to the field at the weekend. While Guto Ferreira’s team visits Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, on Saturday (30), Tiago Nunes’ team receives Fluminense, at Arena Castelão, on Sunday (31).