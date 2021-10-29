‘BBB22’: Find out when the next edition of the reality series opens | BBB

Fasten your seatbelts: BBB22 already has a debut date! 🚀The shipment forecast for the next season on Globo’s multiple platforms is from the day January 17th . The reality show reaches its twenty-second edition with a new presenter: Tadeu Schmidt.

It’s real and official: Tadeu Schmidt is the new BBB presenter

The dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize in the reality show has news. In 2022, the leader’s party will gain an extra spice: before the celebration, participants will be able to buy additional items with their stakes to make the celebration even more fueled. Ah! And all this with participants from the two groups that we love: Popcorn and Cabin.

Registration for the BBB22 is now closed!

The house brings changes and new environments, which will be the stage for the program’s outstanding dynamics, such as the Leader, Angel, Bate-Volta and Immunity Tests, parties, discord games, lunches and much more. The public can also be reassured because the humor continues with guaranteed space at the BBB, with a table that will give a very fun summary of what happened during the week.

The public will be able to enjoy the Leader’s Cinema in a different way: it will be possible to watch the same content as the participants at the BBB, but in their own home. The film shown for the brothers will be broadcast on Leader’s Cinema Session, on Tuesday nights on TV Globo.

In digital, the public will have special content in the next season. BBB’s editors at Recipes.com will teach how to make dishes inspired by what participants eat at home. Also, in the #BBB Network, the schedule will arrive with attractions from Monday to Friday: BBB Chat with the deleted, BBB stop and BBB table, among other formats, are confirmed for the next season.

The public will not miss any moment at the BBB, as it will be possible to follow the live cameras, excerpts, programs in full and the Click BBB on the streaming platform.

Even before the new edition starts, the BBB heating will bring the best moments of BBB 21 in 16 episodes, with interviews with alumni and much more! For the new season, the tradition of taking the knockout of the week for a sincere and entertaining interview continues with the BBB – The Elimination.

After all the emotions and surprises of the BBB22, the time to put the cards on the table is also confirmed, with another extra – and special – edition that will mark the reunion of the season’s participants on TV Globo.

