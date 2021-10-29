Beaten naked and ‘fed’ through the anus: Guantanamo prisoner gives the most detailed account of torture in secret CIA prison

GUANTANAMO, Cuba — A Saudi who grew up in Pakistan, attended high school in Baltimore, United States, and became an al-Qaeda messenger on Thursday became the first former prisoner of CIA secret detention centers to openly describe the violent and cruel “enhanced interrogation techniques” that agents used to extract information and confessions from terrorist suspects.

At 41, appearing in open court, Majid Khan first reported to a military jury details of drownings, forced feedings and other physical and sexual abuse he suffered during his period of detention between 2003 and 2006 in the prison’s overseas prison network. CIA.

For more than two hours, he described humiliating moments of nakedness with only a hood on his head, while his arms were chained in a way that made it impossible for him to sleep, and being intentionally nearly drowned in bathtubs of freezing water. In one such episode, he said, a CIA interrogator would count down to 10 seconds before water was poured into his nose and mouth.

Khan said that shortly after being captured in Pakistan in March 2003, he cooperated with the captors, telling them everything he knew in hopes of being released.

“Instead, the more I cooperated, the more I was tortured,” he said.





Guard towers and barbed wire fences are seen from inside the administration booth at Campo X-Ray, a closed facility at the US naval base at Guantanamo, Cuba. The first prisoners of war in Afghanistan were taken to this camp in January 2002

In court, eight US military personnel were selected to serve on the jury that will deliberate on Friday on the official sentence, which could be between 25 and 40 years, counting from Khan’s confession of guilt in February 2012.

The sentence, however, is largely symbolic — a demand from the military. Unbeknownst to the jurors, Khan and his lawyers reached a secret agreement this year with a top Pentagon official that will allow the detainee to be released as early as February or, in the longer scenario, in February 2025. That’s because Khan has become a government informant after pleading guilty.

Jurors were told that in 2012, Khan pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, including killings that violate the laws of war, for handing over $50,000 in Pakistani al-Qaeda money to an affiliate of the group in early 2003 The amount was used in a bomb attack on a hotel in Indonesia in August 2003, which killed 12 people while Khan was a prisoner of the CIA. The detainee said he did not know how the money would be used.

He also admitted to plotting a series of other crimes with Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, who is suspected of engineering the 9/11 attacks. In one of them, in 2002, he wore a bomb vest in a failed attempt to assassinate then-President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, a US ally in the so-called “war on terror”.

The sentence was postponed for nearly a decade to give Khan time and opportunities to cooperate with military and federal prosecutors on terrorism cases. In the years that followed, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed in court cases over who would be called to testify about Khan’s abuses in CIA custody.

On Thursday, Khan read a report that did not identify CIA agents or countries and foreign intelligence agencies that played a role in his detention in secret prisons — information that is protected by the national security court. He expressed remorse for hurting people by joining radical Islam and al-Qaeda, but on the other hand, he also found a way to tell the world what US agents did to him.

“For those who tortured me, I forgive them,” he said, noting that while in custody he had rejected al-Qaeda, terrorism, “violence and hatred.” ‘I hope on the day of judgment that Allah will do the same for you and me. I apologize to those I have harmed and hurt.

He was beaten naked and spent long periods in chains—sometimes to a wall and crouched “like a dog,” he said. Khan was kept in darkness and dragged, hooded and handcuffed, his head hitting the floor, walls and stairs as he was moved between cells.

Before the CIA transferred him from one prison to another, the inmate said, a doctor gave him an enema and then dressed him in a diaper that was duct-taped so he wouldn’t have to go to the bathroom during flights.

Earlier reports released by his lawyers said he was without sleep for so long that he began to hallucinate. He described the experience: images of a cow and a giant lizard advancing on him inside a cell while he was chained to a beam above his head.

Khan’s case came to prominence after the release of a 2014 study of the CIA program by the Senate Intelligence Committee that said that after he refused to eat, his captors “infused” a mashed lunch through his anus. .

The CIA called this rectal feedback. Khan called it rape.

Wanted, the CIA declined to comment on the descriptions given at the hearing, but noted that its detention and interrogation program ended in 2009.

Khan’s father Ali and one of his sisters, both US citizens, were in court, seeing him for the first time since he left the US al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks. They were 15 meters away from him and didn’t seem to recognize the man. Lawyers asked for permission to bring Khan’s wife and daughter, who was born after his capture, to court, but the commander of the US Southern Command, which oversees prison operations, objected.

Like Khan, who acquired permanent resident status when he was young and lived in the United States but never became a US citizen, his wife and daughter are also citizens of Pakistan.