Believe me, ABCDEF is a 12-year-old boy’s first name; know the reason

posted on 10/28/2021 7:43 PM



A 12-year-old boy is called ABCDEF GHIJK – (credit: Reproduction)

In Indonesia, a child’s name went viral on the internet, as it was called ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu. The 12-year-old boy’s name is a combination of the first eleven letters of the alphabet and his last name, Zuzu, is a combination of his parents’ names: Zuhro and Zulfahmi.

The name became known because ABCDEF participated in a video of a vaccination campaign promoted by the police in the district of Muara Enim, where he and his family live. The health network employees thought the boy was joking about the name and, when the boy managed to prove that this was indeed the name his parents gave, they were ‘shocked’.

By acquaintances, he is called Adef, by the child’s preference.

According to a local newspaper, the reason the father named his son was because he was passionate about crossword puzzles. “Six years before he was born I already knew the name he would give” said the parent.

The father also said that he thought of naming his second son NOPQ RSTUV and the third son XYZ, but the family convinced him to choose more conventional names like Ammar and Attur. “The idea came when I wanted to be a writer. To this day, I love writing,” her father declared.

In the same interview, ABCDEF admitted that at first he was embarrassed and felt intimidated when telling his friends at school. But over time, he learned to take advantage of the very different name.