Blizzard Announces Closed Beta of Diablo: Immortal with Necromancer

The game’s testing phase will initially be available in only two regions

THE blizzard announced today, 28, the beginning of beta period of the game mobile from the Diablo franchise, Diablo: Immortal. O release was done through an update on the news tab of the official website of the game. the developers have also released a trailer to introduce the closed Beta.

O trial period it is restricted just the selected participants from Canada and Australia and will start from 17:00 in local time zones. Subsequently, there must be the expansion from the Beta to the regions of South Korea, Japan and China. Brazil, for a while, was not mentioned. O Diablo Beta: Immortal must last at least three months and will be only available for Android devices.

News

New Class

Like Beta announcement some news were also mentioned. Among them, the main one highlighted is the new class necromancer. You players who choose this class may “raise the dead and throw pests at the enemy“. this will be one of six classes available at the world launch.

PvP

One new game mode will also be added to PvP. In him, one player will be selected and will become Immortal being challenged to face a group of 30 players on Cycle of Strife. Also, the PvP players may compare your achievements and performances with each other in a kind of Battlefield Ranking.



Controls support

Finally, the last big news revealed is the support for controls for the game. The support will not yet be available in the Beta in a 100% optimized way.. For now, this functionality will be only in a trial version, that is, with some limitations.

Among them, there is still the need to use touch screen to access some menus, as the Beta doesn’t come with physical control buttons configured for this function. There may also be some disconnection issues during games..

The controls that are supported in the Beta version of Diablo: Immortal are:

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X|S Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony Dualshock 4

Razer Kishi

Availability

Diablo: Immortal will be available globally at the first half of 2022. the game will be the first in the franchise to be launched entirely with the mobile audience in mind. please note that the game has already gone through a postponement process. More information about the closed Beta you can find on the official announcement page.

Source: Everything Mobile, Blizzard