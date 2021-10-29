Blonde, Mariana Ximenes transforms from Condessa do Barral into GNT presenter

Top Stories

On the night of this Thursday (October 28), the team of training of Prime Diary brings the main headlines of the day. Check it out, the actress Mariana Ximenes posted on your official profile of Instagram a video where she appears blonde again and says:

“As our beloved Rita Lee sings, ‘one fine day I decided to change…’ Saying goodbye to the Countess and embarking on a new adventure, now in the blonde version. Let’s go. Thank you dear Romeu Felipe and his Maraaa team”.

What new adventure will this be? Sparkling in your new curls, Mariana does not officially reveal, but a little bird told me (daythere The globe) that all this magnificent transformation is part of the new character that is wearing, and that starts to act at the beginning of next year.

In fact, Mariana Ximenes she has her bags ready for the closed channel GNT. According to the newspaper the actress will have a new challenge for 2022: to present a talk show.

However, it is good to remember that Mariana not newcomer like presenter, and last year it has already demonstrated its versatility in the “Super beautiful” in the closed channel GNT, getting famous for interviews in 2019.

Mariana Ximenes’ Instagram is a carousel of surprises!

In another post on Wednesday, 10/27, with the sound of La Vie en Rose, Mariana Ximenes published a cute post where he fits in a costume of Luisa, the Countess of Barral, a character she plays in the soap opera, aired at 6 pm, to which she refers in her last post.

And it’s not today that Mariana Ximenes has been lavishing versatility, charisma, and also sensuality. A week ago the actress posted on her page. Instagram a post where she sensualizes with a white strapless dress, to the sound of Gilsons Group.

In addition to the following fans, the post was liked by many famous artists, including the actors Bel Kutner, Mart’nália, Felipe Morozini, Krisna, the principal Flora Gil and, of course, your fan club.

The same full of charisma, Mariana Ximenes puts in this video a way to sensualize exquisite, almost pure, showing her shoulders slightly, while pretending to lower the straps of her beautiful white dress.

The approval was unanimous: “Aff Mariana, what perfection did you see?”, “How wonderful”, “Absolutely beautiful! Beautiful! Wonderful! A Goddess!”, “Inapplicable so much beauty”, “No structure for this surreal beauty!”, and the praise never ends. and give him Mariana!

