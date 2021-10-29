Boeing 737 runs out of front tires when landing and pieces damage the plane





A Boeing 737-800 suffered an incident last Monday, Oct. 25, when it ran out of front landing gear tires upon landing, which hit and damaged other parts of the jet.

The occurrence took place with the aircraft of the airline Egypt Air registered under the SU-GEE registration, which was flying passengers between the cities of Cairo, in Egypt, and Medina, in Saudi Arabia.

According to information from The Aviation Herald, flight MS-2677 with 154 passengers and 6 crew landed at Príncipe Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, in Medina, at 16:41 local time (13:41 UTC), however, when touching the runway, the Boeing 737 had the nose landing gear tires blown out.

Egypt Air Boeing 737-800 similar to the one involved in the incident – ​​Image: Laurent ERRERA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The pieces of tires from the explosion hit parts of the fuselage, engines and wing of the aircraft, causing marks and sinking. After the occurrence, the jet was disabled on the runway and an inspection still found damage to the lower part of the left engine, however, similar to a case of friction between the fairing and the ground, and not just the impact of lost tires.

The image that illustrates this article shows the landing gear without both tires after landing, and the following images show the damage found in the aircraft engine.

The runway and airport were closed for approximately three hours. The aircraft involved in the incident, according to data from the RadarBox flight platform, has been on the ground for three days since the event.

As of this writing, there is no update with indications of what is suspected to have happened to cause the unusual incident with both front tires and possible engine-to-track contact.

Interestingly, this is the second landing gear incident on an Egyptian airline in 10 days. On October 15th, a Boeing 737-700 had all the tires on its main landing gear blown out during landing, leaving long friction marks on the asphalt of an airport in Romania.

