Bola da Vez: São Paulo president says Crespo left a legacy, explains his departure and says: ‘He can come back’

President of São Paulo, Julio Casares is the turn ball this Saturday (30), at 23:30 (GMT), broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Among the topics covered, the agent recalled the passage of the Argentine coach Hernan Crespo by Morumbi and opened the game about the reasons that led to his resignation, last October 13th.

“Crespo came, responded with a dynamic game, etc. Every week, we hold review meetings. Every Monday or Tuesday of the week before. And there were more meetings, this was being put by Hernán himself, by Muricy, by all of us, a difficult path to overcome. São Paulo fell very seriously in their performances, their dynamics. And Crespo himself already showed the difficulty in overcoming it. It doesn’t put you down. And even so, São Paulo, three rounds ago, still tried, insisted. Because in our business, we don’t want to change technicians. This is a recipe that doesn’t work. Now, what I want to put here, later, this was discussed and is in common agreement. Why Hernán himself felt the difficulty of a reaction. And when you have a collaborator, and so it should be here on television, you have a collaborator who says: ‘Look, I’m having such difficulties’. If you keep, you are silent. You have to take action,” he began by saying.

Casares also took advantage and made it clear that the doors were not completely closed to the Argentine, which in the future has chances, yes, of one day still return to Morumbi.

“I always say that I said that to Rogério [Ceni], when Rogério was champion for Flamengo, when São Paulo won in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. I hugged Rogério and said: ‘One day we’ll work together again’. And it happened. And I say the same thing to Hernán Crespo. He is a citizen, he is a great professional. He is a person who is more new to the position, right, in his experience as a coach. But he can return to São Paulo. So it is very important that professionals who visit São Paulo leave the door open. And Crespo has this door open. This all goes through an understanding. And I say in closing: Crespo left a legacy, not just the title, which São Paulo hadn’t won 16 years ago. For 16 years, São Paulo did not scream champion. Crespo was the coach who led us to win with the athletes, who are good athletes, but he also left a legacy,” he concluded.

Crespo arrived in São Paulo in February, right after winning the South American Cup 2020 with the Defense and Justice, from Argentina. At the Brazilian club, he was champion of São Paulo early in the season. Then, however, he had a bad start in the brazilian, where the Tricolor came to figure in the Z-4.

In addition, Crespo was eliminated in the Libertadores Conmebol to palm trees, in the quarterfinals, and also in the Brazil’s Cup to strength, at the same stage.

In all, the former striker led the São Paulo club in 53 games, won 24 wins, 19 draws and had 10 losses. At the moment, he remains without a club. São Paulo, in turn, brought Rogério Ceni back.