boldness in the pandemic pays off, and action could take off 49% by 2022

O Santander Brazil (SANB11) was not intimidated during the most severe phase of the coronavirus pandemic and now reaps results that encourage the BB Investments. The manager of the Bank of Brazil reinforced the purchase recommendation for Santander units, with a target price of R$52 by the end of 2022.

The figure includes a potential increase of 48.83% over the quotation used as a reference by BB. “Santander is reaping the fruits of a bolder stance in relation to the credit mix and business expansion assumed throughout the pandemic,” says Rafael Reis, who signs the report.

The analyst adds that, “not only does the bank exhibit portfolio growth concentrated in the most profitable segments (PFs and SMEs), but it also draws attention to the strong expansion of the customer base (+1.5 million t/t), 70% achieved via digital channels, which we consider positive.”

The manager also notes that Santander’s efficiency ratio “remains one of the best – if not the best – in the sector”.

yellow light

Santander’s situation, however, deserved a reservation from BB Investimentos. The normalization of credit cost, default and coverage levels is already approaching pre-pandemic levels.

“This may continue to be favorable if the economic recovery takes place with a lower level of attrition, with revenues remaining capable of offsetting the greater leverage, but the deterioration in expectations that has occurred over the past few months lights a yellow light on our radar, with such advantages potentially turning into greater risks”, explains the analyst.

Results

Santander Brazil had a managerial net income (which excludes goodwill from acquisitions) of R$4.340 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 12.5% ​​in one year and 4.1% in one quarter, according to results published by the bank in the early hours of Wednesday, 27.

In the three-month period ended in September, Santander’s expanded credit portfolio was R$526.488 billion, up 13.1% year-on-year. In relation to the second quarter, there was an increase of 3.2%. On an annual basis, credit to individuals (+21.3%) and small and medium-sized companies (+17.3%) boosted growth.

With Estadão Content.