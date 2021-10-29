Bolsonaro arrives in Rome for G20 meeting | World

The meeting will be a kind of preview of COP26, which will take place in Scotland, but trade agendas should also be discussed, especially in bilateral meetings.
Bolsonaro traveled with Paulo Guedes (Economy), Carlos França (Foreign Relations) and Joaquim Leite (Environment).
Police officer uses dog to inspect area near the building where the G20 meeting will take place in Rome on October 27, 2021 — Photo: Yara Nardi/Reuters
The president, however, will not attend the climate meeting in Scotland: from Rome, he will proceed to an agenda across Italy.
Italy has stopped requiring outdoor masks since June. Since April, the government has been releasing restrictions that had been imposed in 2020 to contain coronavirus infections.
OECD: G20 economies are charging more for carbon emissions, but stronger and more coherent policy action is needed to meet climate goals
Xi Jinping and Putin won’t go, but protesters will be there
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the G20 meeting via video.
US President Joe Biden wants to highlight the message that “the United States is back” after four years of diplomatic polemics with Donald Trump. Biden met with Pope Francis this Friday.
Joe Biden at the Vatican on October 29, 2021 — Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
More than 5,000 agents are expected to reinforce the military contingent of the Armed Forces to guarantee the security of the G20 summit in Rome.
Metro stations near the venue are closed, and local traffic is limited to delegations.
The main demonstration is scheduled for Saturday (30) in the afternoon at St. John Lateran Square in Rome. The protest will bring together unions, leftist parties and LGBTQ+ movements because the Italian Senate did not pass an anti-homophobia law.
Bolsonaro has an agenda with the president of Italy
Bolsonaro arrives in Rome for the G20 summit — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews
This Friday, Bolsonaro will be received by Italian President Sergio Matarella.
There is no forecast for the participation of Mario Draghi, the prime minister and de facto head of the government of Italy.
After the G20 meeting, Bolsonaro will visit the village of Anguillara Vêneta, with 4,000 inhabitants. It was there that Vittorio Bolzonaro, a great-grandfather of the president, was born.
Mayor Alessandra Buoso, from the League, a far-right party, should give Bolsonaro the title of Honorary Citizen of the Municipality.
Italian politicians, Catholic religious and Brazilians living in Italy protested for the granting of this honorary title. For Dario Marini, regional secretary of the Italian Communist Partito, “Giving honorary citizenship to Bolsonaro is like giving the Nobel Prize to a doctor against vaccines.”
Visit to the Basilica of Padua
Bolsonaro will continue to the city of Padua.
His visit to the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua, where the relics of the city’s patron saint are still not confirmed.
This church has issued a statement in which it expresses discontent with the granting of the title of honorary citizen to Bolsonaro by the city of Anguillara Veneta.
In the note, entitled “Ties with Brazil, appeal to Bolsonaro”, Catholic religious emphasize the presence of missionaries from the region among the indigenous people, highlighting the figures of priests Ezechiele Ramin and Ruggero Ruvoletto, both murdered by gunmen in Brazil.
Recently, more than 400 priests and 10 Catholic bishops in Brazil signed a manifesto accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of having desecrated the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida on the 12th, the day of the country’s patroness.
On Tuesday Bolsonaro will travel to Pistoia to participate in the Ceremony in Memory of the Brazilian Pracinhas who died in World War II at the Brazilian Military Votive Monument. Then he will return to Brazil.