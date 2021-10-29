Bolsonaro arrives in Rome to participate in the G20

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) arrived this Friday (29), at around 8:00 am (GMT), in Rome, capital of Italy, where he participates during the weekend of the G20 Leaders Summit, the group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world.

This Friday, Bolsonaro’s only commitment is an audience with the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace.

The presidential delegation accompanying the president is made up of ministers Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) and Paulo Guedes (Economy). This Saturday and Sunday, Bolsonaro participates in the activities of the G20, where he should have other bilateral meetings with foreign authorities, in addition to internal meetings.

The meeting of the main global leaders must have as central themes the fight against the pandemic and the climate situation on the planet. On the Brazilian side, issues such as health, technology and the environment will be on the agenda, according to the Itamaraty Palace.

After the G20 meeting, Bolsonaro’s Italy schedule includes a trip to the province of Padua, where a ceremony is scheduled to award the title of honorary citizen of the municipality of Anguillara Veneta, followed by a lunch hosted by the city’s mayor, Alessandra Buoso .

Buoso is a member of the Italian right-wing A Liga party. This region is also considered the place of origin of the Brazilian president’s family, from where his paternal great-grandfather would have emigrated to Brazil.

Next Tuesday (2), Bolsonaro’s appointment is in the province of Pistoia, where he will participate in a ceremony in memory of the Brazilian soldiers who fought for the Brazilian Armed Forces during World War II. The ceremony will take place at the Brazilian Military Votive Monument.

The forecast is that, after this commitment, Bolsonaro will return from Italy to Brazil, where he should arrive at dawn on Wednesday (3).

What is the G20

The G20 was created in 1999, in response to the financial crises of the 1990s. It was initially conceived as a forum for economic dialogue between finance ministers and central bank presidents.

With the outbreak of the 2008 global financial crisis, the level of participation of the authorities was raised to heads of state and government and began to include, in a central way, the foreign ministries and, gradually, other sectoral ministries, in addition to the Ministry of Economy or equivalent of member countries.

Permanent members are: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and European Union.

In addition to the 20 members, Spain, the Netherlands and Singapore, as well as Rwanda, representing the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, will also participate in the group’s work this year, as guests of the Italian presidency; the Democratic Republic of Congo, representing the African Union; and Brunei, representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

With a rotating presidency, the G20 will be led next year by Indonesia, which will host the next summit, in 2022.

According to official data, the countries in the group represent 80% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of goods and wealth), in addition to 75% of exports, around 70% of foreign direct investment and 60% of the world population .