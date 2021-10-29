Bolsonaro criticizes, and Petrobras president defends state-owned profits

Petrobras will continue with capital discipline and adopt policies aimed at better returns for shareholders and, consequently, for Brazilian society, said company president Joaquim Silva e Luna, at the opening of a conference call with investors today.

“It is good to emphasize that Petrobras does not pursue profit for profit, our objective is to return value to our shareholders and society, through taxes, dividends and the creation of jobs and investments”, commented Silva e Luna.

The comments came after President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said yesterday that Petrobras has to have a social role and cannot be a company that gives “such high profits”.

Without mentioning Bolsonaro, who appointed him as president of the company, Luna said that “the healthier and more resource-generating the company is able to return wealth to society in the form of taxes, to municipalities, states and the Union”.

He recalled that the oil company’s Board of Directors yesterday approved yet another advance payment for shareholders, now totaling R$ 63.4 billion referring to the 2021 results, and highlighted that the Union, as the largest shareholder, will retain a large part of the resources.

“In 2021, the solid results will allow Brazilian society, through the Union, to receive R$ 23.3 billion in dividends, resources that help sustain public policies for all Brazilians and that benefit especially the most vulnerable”, he declared. he.

“We will continue to act with capital discipline, investing in assets with high rates of return, with a focus on generating value for society. The numerical result of this work is translated into profit,” said Luna.

Yesterday’s balance sheet indicated that Petrobras collected BRL 134.1 billion in taxes to public coffers from January to September, an increase of 43.4% compared to the same period last year.