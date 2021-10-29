Bolsonaro defends a social bias for Petrobras and says that the company should profit less – 10/28/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) defended, this Thursday (28), a “social bias” for Petrobras and stated that the company should make less profit.

During a broadcast on social networks, the president once again declared that a possible privatization of the oil company had entered the government’s radar. He also defended a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, which links the value of fuels to the international market.

“Because if it is a company that exercises a monopoly, it has to have its social bias, in a good way. Nobody wants money from Petrobras for anything; we want Petrobras not to be in deficit, obviously, but also to invest in gas — with more attention to gas — and not just in other areas. So we want a Petrobras focused on this, but we need to change the legislation that passes through Parliament,” said Bolsonaro.

He held a brief live on Thursday before boarding for Rome, where he participates in a G20 meeting.

“I repeat: no one is going to break the contract, no one is going to invent anything. But it has to be a company that makes a profit that is not as high as it has been. Because, in addition to high profits for shareholders, Petrobras is paying billion-dollar debts from robberies that took place a short while ago time in the company,” declared the president.

By suggesting a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, Bolsonaro said that the government is seeking a legislative change to make the operation viable.

“Petrobras is obliged to increase the price, because it has to follow the legislation. We are here trying to find a way to change the law in this regard. It’s not fair, you live in a country where everything is paid in real, a country it is practically self-sufficient in oil and its fuel price is pegged to the dollar. Nobody really understands this, but it’s something that has been around for years, that you have to look for ways to change,” he said.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro made other statements about a possible privatization of Petrobras and even defended the creation of a company fund to stabilize transfers to consumers.

On Oct. 27, he said Petrobras is “only a headache” and said the state-owned company is “doing a service to shareholders and no one else.”

“It’s a state-owned company that with all due respect will only give me a headache. We’re going to find a way to break more monopoly, maybe even put it on the privatization radar,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

During a radio interview on October 25, he said in turn that the eventual privatization of the oil company would be a “huge complication”.

“When it comes to privatizing Petrobras, this has been on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, taking the company, putting it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication, even more so when it comes to in fuel,” he said.

About 10 days earlier, he declared that he wanted to privatize the company.