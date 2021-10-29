Bolsonaro embarks for Rome and will receive an honorary title – Politics

BRASILIA — The President Jair Bolsonaro boarded this Thursday night, 28, for Rome, Italy, where he will participate in the G-20 summit and will receive an honorary title in Anguillara Veneta, city of your ancestors. Bolsonaro’s entourage includes the economy ministers, Paulo Guedes, and Foreign Affairs, Carlos France. To meet the schedule, the president will no longer attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26) in Glasgow, Scotland, an important event of the international community.

The government’s Communication Secretariat (Secom) has not yet informed what will be Bolsonaro’s official commitments during his trip to Italy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note confirming the visit to the European country between the 29th of this month and the 2nd of November.

The agenda of the president of Italy, Sergio Matarella, brings, however, a meeting with Bolsonaro this Friday, 29. So far, it is the only bilateral meeting of the head of the Executive.

On the 30th and 31st, Saturday and Sunday, Bolsonaro will be with his ministers at the G-20 summit. Panels on global public health and sustainability are planned for the weekend, two sensitive issues for the Brazilian government, which has been criticized abroad for failing to manage the covid-19 pandemic and for its environmental policy.

On Monday, the 1st, it is expected that Bolsonaro will go to the city of Anguillara Veneta to receive a title of local citizen. The project to honor the president is by Mayor Alessandra Buoso. Italian deputy Luis Roberto Lorenzato published on his social networks an invitation to meet Bolsonaro at 12 noon, local time.

The return to Brazil is scheduled for November 2, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Upon fulfilling the agenda in Italy, Bolsonaro will be represented at the COP-26 by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. “It’s our strategy,” Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, 27, in an interview with TV A Crítica. The event is highly anticipated by the international community and will feature the presence of important world leaders.