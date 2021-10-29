Bolsonaro “ignores” event, but will go to Europe to receive title

Bolsonaro will not be at COP26, but will go to Italy to receive the title (Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

President Jair Bolsonaro goes to Italy to receive the title of honorary citizen

On the same day that the president will be in Anguillara Veneta, the COP26 begins

Without Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil will have the second largest COP delegation, in Glasgow

O president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) will be in Europe this week, but not to attend COP26. Bolsonaro is going to Italy to attend a G20 meeting in Rome and then to Anguillara Veneta, from where the president’s family emigrated more than a century ago, according to the AFP agency.

On Saturday (30) and Sunday (31), Bolsonaro will participate in the G20 summit. The meeting will address issues such as covid-19, climate change and economic recovery.

THE COP26 will take place on the same date as Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Glasgow, Scotland. The opening will be on the 31st, but the first appointments and meetings of world leaders will be from November 1st. On this day, Jair Bolsonaro will travel to northern Italy, where he will receive the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Veneta.

To the APF agency, the city hall, Alessandra Buoso, I say that the title aims to “reward the reception of migrants from Anguillara Veneta in Brazil”. The idea of ​​giving the title to Bolsonaro, according to the city, would be “for the people he represents, and not for him as a person”.

On November 2, Bolsonaro will travel to Pistova, a town 200 kilometers from Anguillara Veneta. The president will visit a monument erected in honor of around 500 Brazilian soldiers who fell in World War II, whose remains were taken back to Brazil in the 1960s.

Brazil at COP26

Brazil will have the second largest delegation at COP26, but without the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The head of the Brazilian delegation will be the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. Besides him, Bento Albuquerque, from Minas e Energia, and Fábio Faria, from Comunicações, and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, will also be present. Twelve Brazilian governors will also attend the event. The Brazilian delegation has the largest number of participants, second only to the United States.

Carlos França, minister of Foreign Affairs, and Tereza Cristina, of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, are not among the members of the Brazilian delegation.

Brazil’s climate situation

The new edition of the Climate Observatory’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimation System (SEEG) report revealed that Brazil continues to increase its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, even having assumed a decade ago the commitment to reduce this emission.

The data are from the year 2020 and reveal that the emission value is the highest since 2006.

“We have a pattern over time of emissions. Looking from 1990 to 2020, we have a period of growth in emissions, which goes from 1990 to 2003, 2004. Then a period of significant drop in emissions, between 2004 and 2010. And then we go back to the increase in emissions, which took an important leap between 2019 and 2020. This led us to reach an emissions figure that is the highest since 2006,” said Tasso Azevedo, SEEG coordinator.

Even with the isolation of the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil increased its greenhouse gas emissions by 9.5% in 2020, while globally there was a drop of 7%. Since 2010, this increase in Brazil has been 23.2%.

The main reason for this increase is deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado. Furthermore, among the five sectors of the economy, agriculture, waste and change in land use had high emissions, while industrial processes maintained previous levels and the energy sector had a drop in emissions.