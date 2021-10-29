Bolsonaro sanctions law extending ICMS incentives to companies for up to 15 years

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned, without vetoes, a complementary law that allows the extension, for up to 15 years, of exemptions and others benefits tributary linked to the ICMS for companies in the States. The standard, which is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 28, benefits the sectors of wholesale, port and airport trade and interstate transport operations and services for agricultural products.

The sanctioned text amends a complementary law of 2017, which authorized the States to grant or extend tax benefits that had been given without the approval of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), a dynamic known as the “tax war”, observing certain deadlines for different sectors. Now with the sanction, in practice, this deadline will be extended for these activities until 2032.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“This Law amends Complementary Law No. 160, of August 7, 2017, to allow the extension, for up to 15 (fifteen) years, of the exemptions, incentives and tax or financial-fiscal benefits linked to the Tax on Transactions Related to Circulation of Goods and on Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) for the maintenance or increment of commercial activities, provided that the beneficiary is the actual sender of the goods, to interstate services with agricultural products and plant extracts in natura and the maintenance or increase of port and airport activities linked to international trade, including the operation subsequent to the import, carried out by the importing taxpayer”, establishes the new law.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic emphasizes that the measure, by allowing the States and the Federal District to extend the term of enjoyment of tax incentives related to ICMS, “not only has the potential to benefit sectors related to the distribution of agricultural goods and products and extractives of vegetables, important for the economy as a whole, but also allows for the expansion of consumption by reducing the prices of essential items to the final recipient by diluting the tax burden”.

For the ministry, the new law “preserves the autonomy of the States and the Federal District and, under the terms defined by the constitutional text itself, allows the granting of incentives, with a view to economic recovery at a time of overcoming the negative effects of the Covid pandemic. 19”.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags