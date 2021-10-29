Bolsonaro sets sail for Italy, where he will participate in the G20 summit | Policy

The G20 brings together 19 countries and the European Union. Members are responsible for around 80% of global economic production and 75% of trade and exports.

In 2020, the meeting of heads of state was held by videoconference, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the event was again on-site. Group meetings take place annually and are organized by a member. This year, Italy leads the meeting.

The meetings are scheduled for Saturday (30) and Sunday (31). According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Brazilian government has 12 priorities to debate, which are divided into areas such as health, trade and the environment.

The access of poorer countries to Covid-19 vaccines is on the agenda of the Brazilian delegation. Bolsonaro was the only leader of the G20 countries who traveled to the UN General Assembly last month in New York without having been vaccinated.

Bolsonaro entourage’s trip to New York ends up with several diagnosed with Covid-19

Among the main themes to be discussed during the summit are the climate change and the recovery of the economy after the pandemic.

Discussions in the environmental area tend to go through actions to preserve and reduce emissions, since the summit takes place on the same weekend as the negotiations for COP 26, in Scotland, begin.

COP is the acronym for the Conference of the Parties — an annual meeting that brings together 197 nations to discuss climate change and how countries intend to combat it. Bolsonaro is not expected to travel to Glasgow and the Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, will lead the Brazilian delegation. The Bolsonaro government is criticized for actions that made it difficult to monitor environmental crimes, especially in the Amazon.

This year, most countries will submit their emission reduction plans, so it will be possible to assess whether the world is on track to reach the Paris Agreement target. During the two weeks of COP 26, new announcements of measures are expected.

Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in Rome this Friday (29th) and return to Brazil next Tuesday (2). Bolsonaro is expected to have a meeting with the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

In Padua, the president is expected to attend a ceremony to receive the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Veneta, where a great-grandfather of Bolsonaro was born.

Anguillara Veneta is 80 kilometers from Venice, has about 4,000 inhabitants and should receive a visit from the president. The award of the honor was criticized by activists and religious groups.

Bolsonaro is also expected to participate in a ceremony next Tuesday (2) in the city of Pistoia, where Brazilian soldiers who fought in the region during World War II (1939-1945) in favor of allied countries and against the Nazis are buried.