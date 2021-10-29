Bomb! Gabi Brandt accuses Gui Araujo of having threatened her with death

The controversies involving the name of Gui Araujo do not stop arising. In a chat on PodCats, presented by Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca, this Thursday (October 28), the digital influencer Gabi Brandt made very strong revelations about the pawn of A Fazenda 13, by Record, her ex-boyfriend. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex, a reality show on MTV, said that the entrepreneur and also a digital influencer made life threats so that she would not end her relationship with him.

Gabi – who met Gui at the MTV attraction and engaged the influencer at the end of the program, which lasted between 2016 and 2018 – confessed that, after discovering betrayals, she tried to break up with the pawn a few times, but he made threats in order to that the relationship didn’t end.

“It’s very complicated to talk, it was very traumatic. He said he was going to kill himself. He threatened: ‘Ah! I’m going to kill myself’. There were times when he threatened me: ‘I’m going to end your life’. Things like that”, declared Gabi. “My friends were desperate. My mother got sick, she said: ‘For God’s sake, you’re going to die!’ I had total emotional dependency, total! There was a time when I got past the emotional dependency stage and I started saying: ‘I need to get out of this relationship, help’, but I couldn’t. After the crack, it took me a year to get out. Every weekend, betrayal”, he added.

